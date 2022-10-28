Tahira Kashyap celebrates herself ‘with this yellow saree and the many kilos’

Author-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap has never shied away from speaking her mind. And she did that yet again, as she penned a note on ‘celebrating’ herself. Fresh from Diwali festivities, Tahira, who is married to actor Ayushmann Khurrana, wrote, “Always thought let me lose an extra inch or few more kilos before I start wearing clothes that celebrate me! But then worked on this warped thinking of finding the perfect day (or waist) as no day would match up to the standards I had kept for myself.”

Expressing the need to celebrate oneself every day, the mother-of-two, shared a video montage of herself alongside the post. Tahira added, “celebrating myself with this yellow saree and the many kilos, as I have to constantly remind myself the need to find the perfect moment of acceptance which doesn’t really need the kilos going up and down, all it requires is love and respect for myself! #celebrating”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tahirakashyapkhurrana (@tahirakashyap)

Lauding her positive approach to life, and her stance on body-positivity, a fan wrote, “Well said”, while another mentioned, “You are so pretty!!! In whatever form or style. I love the confidence that you exude!” Yet another wrote, “Celebrating today instead of waiting for tomorrow is the best life lived!”

This comes close to the heels of her Karwa Chauth post where she opened up about the importance of making “personal choices”. “Fast or not? Fruits and juices or dry fast? Veg or non veg? Only dress up and no fast, both fast/solo fast/only you fast/only me fast, mehendi or not, working day or not… we have done it all.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tahirakashyapkhurrana (@tahirakashyap)

“Over the years I have realised these are more to do with personal choices rather than what’s decided for me, for us. It’s so lovely that both of us have evolved respecting each other over the years. Love and respect is all that is important and festivals are a gentle reminder of the same,” Tahira continued in a post where she can be seen posing alongside Ayushmann.

Not long ago, the 38-year-old, who is a cancer survivor, also penned a note on body positivity and embracing her “raw” self.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tahirakashyapkhurrana (@tahirakashyap)

She captioned the post, “I am raw, I am me. I come in all shapes and sizes. I have complete acceptance of my body, mind and soul. Today I am yellow, engulfed by all shades of blue and I think I am in love with me.”

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!