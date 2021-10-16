scorecardresearch
‘I am raw, I am me’: Tahira Kashyap spreads body positivity

"Clicked by Ayushmann Khurrana, who says this is my best profile," wrote Tahira

Updated: October 16, 2021 4:56:25 pm
tahira kashyapTahira Kashyap pens a note on self-love. (Source: Tahira Kashyap/Instagram)

Tahira Kashyap has been quite vocal about what it means to love and accept oneself. The 38-year-old, who is a cancer survivor, has been presently holidaying with family in Maldives. She penned a note on body positivity that is all but “raw” to the core.

She captioned the post, “I am raw, I am me. I come in all shapes and sizes. I have complete acceptance of my body, mind and soul. Today I am yellow, engulfed by all shades of blue and I think I am in love with me.”

Posing in a yellow swimsuit, the author-filmmaker revealed that the “no filter” picture was clicked by her husband and actor Ayushmann Khurrana.

Ayushmann too commented on her post with fire emojis.

For the uninitiated, body positivity is an assertion of a positive body image sans body shaming and how the society and popular culture perceives it. Simply put, one needs to think healthier, not skinnier, compliment others freely, and cut out negative self-talk.

Previously, Tahira has expressed how it actually matters to be more confident in your personality and work your way towards fitness as much as possible.

