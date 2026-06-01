Desi Bling’s Tabinda Sanpal says she cuts husband’s nails as act of love, expert weighs in

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Netflix’s Desi Bling, the Indian spin-off of the hit reality series Dubai Bling, has been making waves since its release. From luxury labels and extravagant lifestyles to high-voltage drama, the show has quickly gained traction among binge-watchers. One of its most talked-about personalities is businesswoman and socialite Tabinda Sanpal.
Married to Indian-origin billionaire businessman Satish Sanpal, Tabinda has sparked conversations for her opulent lifestyle, from owning 40 kg of gold and an enviable collection of designer bags and couture to her larger-than-life social calendar. In the show, Tabinda also clips his husband’s nails.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
While doing so, she reveals that she has been cutting Satish’s nails for nine years, as she believes it’s an act of care that strengthens her bond with her husband. She goes on to advise that every woman should do this for her partner. “I have been cutting Satish’s nails for nine years. This is a sign of love, respect, and care for me, and everyone should do it for their husband,” she says.
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According to Dr Rimpa Sarkar, PhD, Sentier Wellness, Mumbai, small caregiving acts can strengthen emotional intimacy only when they stem from mutual affection, comfort, and choice. The expert explained that relationships are often built not only through grand gestures but also through repeated moments of such acts in everyday life.
“Acts like cooking for each other, helping during illness, or even simple grooming rituals can create a sense of closeness and trust because they communicate emotional safety and nurturing,” Dr Sarkar said.
However, she stressed that acts of care become unhealthy when the couple stop feeling emotionally voluntary and begins to feel like an obligation, pressure, or identity-based duty. According to Dr Sarkar, care tends to strengthen relationships when it comes from mutual respect and freedom, rather than when it is tied to control, fear, or unequal responsibility. “If one partner feels guilty for not constantly caregiving, or if the relationship dynamic depends heavily on one person serving the other, resentment and emotional exhaustion can develop over time,” she said.
Dr Sarkar further explained the key difference between healthy acts of affection in a relationship and behaviour that may reinforce unequal emotional or domestic expectations, especially for women. ” The key difference lies in choice, reciprocity, and emotional freedom. Healthy affection tends to feel voluntary and emotionally fulfilling rather than expected or obligatory,” she said.
“If one partner consistently feels responsible for emotional care, domestic labour, or nurturing without equal appreciation or support, it may reinforce an imbalance. A healthy relationship allows both partners to give and receive care without rigid expectations linked to gender roles,” Dr Sarkar added.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.