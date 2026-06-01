Desi Bling’s Tabinda Sanpal says she cuts husband’s nails as act of love, expert weighs in

Netflix’s Desi Bling, the Indian spin-off of the hit reality series Dubai Bling, has been making waves since its release. From luxury labels and extravagant lifestyles to high-voltage drama, the show has quickly gained traction among binge-watchers. One of its most talked-about personalities is businesswoman and socialite Tabinda Sanpal.

Married to Indian-origin billionaire businessman Satish Sanpal, Tabinda has sparked conversations for her opulent lifestyle, from owning 40 kg of gold and an enviable collection of designer bags and couture to her larger-than-life social calendar. In the show, Tabinda also clips his husband’s nails.

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