Taapsee Pannu reveals secret to her 13-year relationship with Mathias Boe: ‘Love comes after that’

Taapsee Pannu recently opened up about her 13-year-long relationship with badminton player Mathias Boe. In an interview with Nayadeep Rakshit, she shared that an “extreme sense of security” and mutual respect have been key to keeping their relationship strong.

The Gandhari actor got married to Mathias in a traditional ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in March 2024.

Speaking about what has helped the couple stay together for more than a decade, Taapsee said, “An extreme sense of security is the reason why we are together. Most importantly, there is immense respect for each other. Love comes after that, I feel.”

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.