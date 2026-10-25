Taapsee Pannu reveals secret to her 13-year relationship with Mathias Boe: ‘Love comes after that’

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Taapsee Pannu recently opened up about her 13-year-long relationship with badminton player Mathias Boe. In an interview with Nayadeep Rakshit, she shared that an “extreme sense of security” and mutual respect have been key to keeping their relationship strong.
The Gandhari actor got married to Mathias in a traditional ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in March 2024.
Speaking about what has helped the couple stay together for more than a decade, Taapsee said, “An extreme sense of security is the reason why we are together. Most importantly, there is immense respect for each other. Love comes after that, I feel.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
The actor emphasised that respect forms the foundation of a lasting relationship. Taapsee also spoke about how finding love and companionship has become increasingly difficult.
“Forget about the generation; I know people in the film industry itself, my colleagues whom I see genuinely wanting to find love. Regardless of whatever profession you have, you are also a human being. You need love, support, and companionship, but it’s hard, and it is just getting harder,” she said.
She admitted that she was unsure why relationships have become harder to navigate, but suggested that changing expectations and priorities could be a factor.
According to psychologist Dr Rimpa Sarkar, PhD, Sentier Wellness, Mumbai, emotional security refers to the feeling that one can be themselves in a relationship without constantly fearing judgment, rejection or abandonment.
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“Emotional security in a relationship is the feeling that you can be yourself without constantly worrying about being judged, rejected, abandoned or punished for expressing your needs,” she explained.
Dr Rimpa said emotional security develops when partners are emotionally available and dependable and are willing to work through difficult moments together. “It does not mean that couples never argue or feel insecure. In fact, security often comes from knowing that even when there is disagreement, the relationship still has a safe foundation,” she said.
Can love sustain a relationship without respect?
Responding to Taapsee’s view that respect comes before love, the psychologist said love alone can struggle to sustain a relationship when mutual respect is absent.
“Love by itself can struggle to sustain a relationship when mutual respect is missing. You can deeply love someone and still make them feel unheard, diminished or unsafe if you do not respect their boundaries, choices and individuality,” she said.
“It is also about being able to disagree without trying to control or belittle the other person. Love creates emotional attachment, but respect helps create the conditions in which that love can remain healthy,” Dr Rimpa added.
How couples adapt over the years
Long-term relationships also require partners to adapt as their personalities, priorities, and circumstances change, Dr Rimpa said.
“Long-term relationships require psychological flexibility because neither person remains the same over the years,” she said.
Further, she shared that couples who adapt well tend to remain curious about each other instead of assuming that they already know everything about their partner. They communicate changing needs, renegotiate expectations and allow each other room to grow while maintaining a sense of shared identity.
“A strong long-term relationship is therefore not necessarily about staying the same together, but about learning how to keep choosing and understanding each other as both people evolve,” she added.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.