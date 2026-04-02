‘I almost forget I’m married’: Taapsee Pannu reveals the no-burden rule that keeps her relationship with husband Mathias Boe steady

For some couples, the healthiest partnerships are those that feel light, steady, and largely unchanged after the wedding. In a recent interview, actor Taapsee Pannu offered a grounded perspective on why she chose her husband Mathias Boe as a life partner, focusing not on grand gestures but on emotional ease.

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“He never let me feel the burden of a relationship,” she told YouTuber Shubhankar Mishra, explaining that even after marriage, nothing felt dramatically different. “I almost forget that I am someone who is married,” she admitted, adding that her only condition before the wedding was that everything should remain exactly the same as before. For her, compatibility and emotional comfort mattered more than background or geography. Despite coming from different countries, she stated that what stood out most was the absence of pressure or obligation.