‘I almost forget I’m married’: Taapsee Pannu reveals the no-burden rule that keeps her relationship with husband Mathias Boe steady

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For some couples, the healthiest partnerships are those that feel light, steady, and largely unchanged after the wedding. In a recent interview, actor Taapsee Pannu offered a grounded perspective on why she chose her husband Mathias Boe as a life partner, focusing not on grand gestures but on emotional ease.
“He never let me feel the burden of a relationship,” she told YouTuber Shubhankar Mishra, explaining that even after marriage, nothing felt dramatically different. “I almost forget that I am someone who is married,” she admitted, adding that her only condition before the wedding was that everything should remain exactly the same as before. For her, compatibility and emotional comfort mattered more than background or geography. Despite coming from different countries, she stated that what stood out most was the absence of pressure or obligation.
Beneath the humour, however, she clarified that both approached the relationship practically. They invested more deeply only after they were confident about its long-term potential. The couple married in 2023, but the decision came after careful thought and mutual clarity.
Sonal Khangarot, licensed rehabilitation counsellor and psychotherapist, The Answer Room, tells indianexpress.com, “A marriage that feels like a natural extension of an existing relationship often reflects strong emotional security and attachment stability between partners. When individuals can carry their sense of self, routines, friendships, and values into marriage without feeling erased or overwhelmed, it suggests that the relationship is based on mutual acceptance rather than role expectations. Psychologically, this continuity supports secure attachment, where partners trust that love does not require constant proving or dramatic change.”
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When marriage demands a sudden identity shift, it can create anxiety, resentment, or emotional withdrawal. “In contrast, continuity allows partners to integrate commitment into their lives gradually, reinforcing trust and psychological safety. It shows that the bond is rooted in compatibility and respect, not fear of abandonment,” notes Khangarot.
In long-distance relationships, couples assess long-term potential through both practical realities and psychological compatibility. “Practically, clarity about timelines — when and how distance will end — matters greatly. Partners need alignment on career plans, finances, family expectations, and willingness to relocate. Without a shared roadmap, uncertainty can erode trust and commitment,” states Khangarot.
Psychologically, she mentions, secure attachment, emotional responsiveness, and communication quality are key. Partners who can regulate anxiety, resolve conflict respectfully, and express vulnerability tend to sustain closeness despite distance. Consistency—showing up when promised, keeping routines, and maintaining transparency – builds reliability and emotional safety. Shared values about lifestyle, commitment, and future goals also predict whether attraction can translate into partnership.
Couples can protect commitment from turning into an emotional burden by balancing connection with autonomy. “Clear communication is essential,” says Khangarot, adding that partners can regularly check in about needs, boundaries, and expectations so unspoken pressures don’t accumulate. “Sharing responsibilities fairly — emotional labour, finances, family duties — prevents one partner from feeling overwhelmed. Practising emotional regulation also helps; partners learn to process stress without projecting it onto the relationship,” explains the expert.