Taapsee Pannu on cultural shock husband Mathias Boe experienced during their marriage ceremony: ‘Har roz ek naya hota hai’

Taapsee Pannu once candidly spoke about the cultural shock that her husband, Mathias Boe, a former badminton player of Danish origin, experienced when they got married. “Uske liye har roz ek naya hota hai. Haldi jo thi unke liye badi cheez…yeh kya ho raha hai…his family was shocked…yeh muh ganda kyu kar rahe hai…what is this…they were in such a shock that they were not coming forward…even till today, they are confused as to why it happened…how can somebody dance without alcohol…so this was also a big shock for the entire Danish family,” the Naam Shabana actor told Shubhankar Mishra on his podcast.

When two people from different cultural backgrounds marry, they are not just uniting as individuals; they are merging histories, value systems, body language, food habits, celebration styles and deeply embedded belief systems. “The wedding becomes the first visible collision point of these worlds. Psychologically, culture operates like invisible software. We grow up assuming our way is ‘normal.’ When we witness something entirely different, the brain goes into assessment mode. Is this safe? Is this necessary? Why is everyone doing this? Am I expected to participate? That confusion is not disrespect. It is unfamiliarity,” said Delnna Rrajesh, psychotherapist and life coach.

In cross-cultural marriages, this is where emotional intelligence becomes crucial. “Instead of interpreting confusion as rejection, partners must translate context. This ritual means blessing. Touching feet means respect. Haldi symbolises purification and good fortune. Dancing together means collective celebration. When rituals are explained emotionally rather than mechanically, understanding deepens,” added Delnna.

Keep these in mind (Photo: Freepik) Keep these in mind (Photo: Freepik)

The healthiest cross-cultural relationships are built on three pillars. One is an explanation without superiority. “Traditions should be shared with warmth, not insistence. Further, participation without compulsion. Inviting someone into culture feels very different from forcing them. And then there is humour. Laughing at the confusion softens tension. When families can later rewatch wedding videos and smile at the bewilderment, it means the cultural gap did not threaten the bond,” Delnna said.

What appears as shock at first often becomes a cherished memory later. “The beauty of cross-cultural unions lies in expansion. One family learns about haldi and touching feet. The other learns about new customs, new foods, and new rhythms of celebration. The relationship becomes a bridge. And bridges are not built without momentary imbalance.”

The real success of such marriages is not whether both sides instantly understand each other. It is whether they remain open long enough to learn. “Because culture is not something you defend aggressively. It is something you invite someone into gently, shared Delnna.