Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

After 25 years of marriage, Sylvester Stallone’s wife files for divorce: A timeline of their relationship

The news is as much surprising as it is shocking for the fans of Sylvester as the couple recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary

SylvesterSylvester Stallone, left, and Jennifer Flavin arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2016. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

After 25 years of marriage, actor Sylvester Stallone’s wife Jennifer Flavin has decided to call it quits. The news is as much surprising as it is shocking for the fans of the Rocky star who recently celebrated his silver wedding anniversary with the former model.

According to reports, Jennifer filed for divorce last week at a court in Palm Beach, Florida. The divorce papers obtained by ET, read “The marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken.” Reacting to the split, Sylvester was quoted as saying by People magazine, “I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues.”

Rumours were rife about their split when Sylvester, reportedly, got a tattoo of his wife covered up with that of a dog. The couple has three daughters together – Scarlet, Sistine, and Sophia.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone)

 

On May 17, the couple — who has a 22-year-old age gap — marked 25 years of their marriage by professing their love for each other on Instagram.

“Happy 25th anniversary to my amazing wife,” Stallone captioned a photo of the duo. “There is not enough words to describe what this incredibly selfless dedicated, patient, woman has meant to our lives and I only wish they could be another 25! Thank you sweetheart!” he added.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) 

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Jennifer wrote: “Happy 25th wedding anniversary to us! Thank you for always keeping me laughing, loving and protecting our beautiful family!”

The couple, who first met at a restaurant in 1988, dated for six years before parting w

ays only to reunite again and get married in 1997.

As per a People report, she told the outlet that when Sylvester called off the relationship on March 11, 1994, “I cried a lot… You can’t just write somebody off in a letter after six years. It’s not like I was going to try to beg him to come back to me or anything. I just wanted to talk.”

Sylvester later tied the knot with Jennifer in 1997 in an intimate ceremony in London. Previously, Sylvester was married twice.

First published on: 25-08-2022 at 02:10:07 pm
John Abraham's first look as Pathaan villain revealed

John Abraham's first look as Pathaan villain revealed

