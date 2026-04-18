Swiping right for the dog: Why Indian Gen Z is ‘petfishing’ to get more matches

Dating in the age of social media has several layers. From swiping right to situationship to hard launching on the Internet, Gen Z often go through a rigorous process before committing to their partners.

As myriad dating trends continue to emerge, “petfishing” is reshaping online dating, where users feature pets in their profiles to appear more approachable.

What is petfishing?

The trend is simple: a dog in a profile picture or a cat curled up in a selfie can instantly make someone seem more relatable. But in many cases, the pet may not even belong to the person posting. It could be a friend’s dog, a cafe cat, or even a random street animal. According to a recent survey by Happn, a dating app, 19 per cent of Indian singles have featured pets on their dating profiles or considered doing so.