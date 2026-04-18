Swiping right for the dog: Why Indian Gen Z is ‘petfishing’ to get more matches

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Dating in the age of social media has several layers. From swiping right to situationship to hard launching on the Internet, Gen Z often go through a rigorous process before committing to their partners.
As myriad dating trends continue to emerge, “petfishing” is reshaping online dating, where users feature pets in their profiles to appear more approachable.
The trend is simple: a dog in a profile picture or a cat curled up in a selfie can instantly make someone seem more relatable. But in many cases, the pet may not even belong to the person posting. It could be a friend’s dog, a cafe cat, or even a random street animal. According to a recent survey by Happn, a dating app, 19 per cent of Indian singles have featured pets on their dating profiles or considered doing so.
The date also suggests that pets are influencing how people date offline. While 33 per cent still prefer pet-free coffee dates, 25 per cent are choosing dog walks and low-pressure strolls through public spaces like Delhi’s Lodhi Gardens or Chennai’s Marina Beach. Another 20 per cent enjoy bonding over pet talk and chai.
Experts have weighed in on the rising trend, throwing light on why people exaggerate certain traits on dating platforms. “They want to improve their chances of being liked,” Dr Murali Krishna, Visiting Consultant – Psychiatry & Counselling Services, Aster RV Hospital, Bangalore, said.
“The early stages of romantic relationships depend on impression management because people want to project their attractiveness and relationship compatibility, and their likability to others, Dr Krishna explained.
Dr Minakshi Manchanda, Associate Director of Psychiatry at Asian Hospital, stressed that pets are often associated with empathy, responsibility, and nurturing behaviour. “Liking pets signals emotional intelligence and the ability to form attachments. It subconsciously reassures people that the person is capable of care and commitment, making them more appealing as a long-term partner,” she said.
According to Dr Krishna, the presence of a pet, or simply a love of animals, exudes a warm personality and fosters trust. “Their ability to stay dedicated to others for extended periods, which makes them attractive to potential romantic partners,” he said.
However, while petfishing may help secure matches, Dr Krishna warned that it can create cracks in trust early on. “‘Pet fishing’ is pretending to love or own pets to appear more attractive. It can quietly damage trust in the early stages of a relationship. One partner discovers the other partner’s deception, which leads to doubts about their actual character and the possibility of additional hidden lies,” he noted.
For singles trying to navigate modern dating, Dr Manchanda recommended understanding a person beyond their dating profile and avoiding emotional investment based on online profiles during the early stage.
“Don’t rely solely on profiles or pictures. Ask open-ended questions, observe actions over time, and allow the relationship to unfold naturally. Authenticity cannot be rushed, and patience is key to avoiding disappointment,” she explained.