Sushmita Sen, Rohman Shawl part ways: A timeline of their relationship

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl, who were reportedly dating for about three years, had all of us going gaga over their mushy pictures on social media. However, the duo has now decided to amicably part ways as lovers, but continue to remain friends.

Rumour mills were abuzz with the news of the couple’s split. Clarifying all speculations, Sushmita took to Instagram to officially announce the breakup.

Sharing an adorable picture with Rohman, she wrote, “We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!!”

Rohman, too, reshared the post from his Instagram account.

While the news has left their fans heartbroken, they appreciated the duo’s gracious approach to end their relationship.

“I love how bold and open Sushmita is. A beautiful way to express and respect every relationship. Wishing you a great life guys. Enjoy with any relationship you like to be in,” a user wrote.

Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen and model Rohman Shawl’s love story was nothing short of a fairy tale, or a “serendipity story”, as Sushmita once said. Contrary to popular belief, the duo didn’t meet at a fashion show. Instead, it was Instagram that made them cross each other’s paths.

Talking about their first interaction, the Aarya actor had said, “It’s a very, very beautiful serendipity story. He sent me a direct message on Instagram and I didn’t check direct messages because I wasn’t sure; if you check, you may be allowing that person to start communicating with you. So, I had too many of these direct messages and I had not opened any and there it was.”

But the actor accidentally opened and replied to his message, and thus began their beautiful story. They developed a liking for each other over time, and eventually began dating in 2018.

Rohman was also often seen bonding with Sushmita’s two daughters — Renee and Alisah — and their endearing pictures left us all in awe.

Talking about his bond with the actor’s daughters, Rohman had said, “Sushmita, her daughters, and I are a family already. Sometimes, I am like a father to the kids, sometimes, I am a friend to them, and at times, we fight, too. We live like a normal family, and we enjoy that.”

The duo had an age difference of 15 years but they never let that come in the way. Talking about the same, Sushmita had once said, “Initially, he kept hiding his age for some reason. I would keep asking him, ‘So, how old are you? You look so young.’ And he would be like, ‘You guess!’ Later, once I realised how young he was, as to why he didn’t want that to get in the way of this conversation. So yeah, we did not really choose this, it was chosen for us. It was destined.”

Their Instagram accounts are proof of their adorable story as the duo kept sharing love-filled posts for each other.

Last year, he had wished the actor with a heartfelt post on her birthday.

“Kuch na kahu toh adhoora sa reh jaega, kuch kahu to bhi pura na ho paega !!

Tu bemisaal hai, ye duniya ne maana hain !! Tu kya kamaal hain, ye maine tere pass aake jaana hain !!

Happy Happy Happy walaa Budday my babushhhhhhhh (sic),” he had captioned the post.

Sushmita, too, expressed her love for the model with a love-filled post on his birthday.

“Happyyyyyy Birthday My Babushhhh @rohmanshawl‘Rooh se Rooh tak’ May God bless you with abundance of all that your beautiful heart desires…to know you is to love you!! Here’s to your health & happiness always!! We love you #BirthdayBoy Collective hug from Alisah, Renee & yours truly,” she had written.

Sushmita Sen is currently riding high on the success of her latest release, Aarya 2 and is garnering great appreciation for her performance in the series.

