‘We are 20!’ Sushmita Sen celebrates daughter Renee’s birthday, pens emotional note

Actress and proud mamma Sushmita Sen has penned an emotional note on Instagram for daughter Renee, as she turns 20 years old today.

“The first one to ever call me Maa…a long & tough labour before she was born from my heart!!!” she says in the caption.

The former Miss Universe had adopted Renee when she was just a baby, back in 2000. Ever since then, Renee has been the best and the biggest part of Sen’s life. From attending chat shows together, to being clicked during Durga Puja and other festivals, the duo has long set mother-daughter goals.

“😇😍💋❤️ Happppyyyyyy Birthday Renee Shona, WE ARE 20!!!!👊💃🏻😁😍” the caption continues.

Turning 20 is a milestone, not only for Renee, but also for her darling mother, who realises she became one two decades ago!

“what a journey its been…and HOW MANY MORE exciting adventures await!!!👏💋❤️embrace them all & always remember Alisah & Maa love you like crazzzyyyyyy!!” she writes in the caption.

“😄😇💋❤️🥂 #youaremydestiny ❤️ enjoyyyyy my first love…all our kisses & blessings, #duggadugga I love you, Maa & Alisah😍💃🏻💋” reads the caption.

Sen was only 24, and at the peak of her career, when she decided to become a mother. She has been lauded for her decision which, at the time, was not an easy one.

Sen adopted her younger daughter, Alisah, in the year 2010. Her Instagram page is full of pictures of her girls.