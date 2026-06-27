‘Tu khoyi hui bachhi thi…’: Supriya Pathak on her bond with Mira Kapoor

When we think of mothers-in-law, our minds get transported to the sets of Hindi television serials: dramatic sound effects, glittering jewellery and matriarchs giving commands to newly married bahus. But real life is not always a bed of thorns, and Supriya Pathak proved that with her recent admission. In conversation with Bollywood Bubble, the Satyaprem Ki Katha actor opened up about her warm and loving bond with daughter-in-law Mira Kapoor :

“Mira itna beautiful aur itna heart-wise, itna sundar bachha hai ki humein kabhi aisa laga hi nahi ki she’s walked into our house. I think she was a part of our house, ‘Main toh kabhi kabhi Mira se hasti hoon, ki tu kahi khoyi hui bachhi thi humari aagayi waapas, aisa wala hi mehsoos hota hai. Maine toh kabhi ehsaas hi nahi kiya ki ye daughter in law hai,” she had told the host. (“Mira is so beautiful and so kind-hearted, such a lovely girl that we never felt like she had entered our house. I think she was already a part of our home. I sometimes even laugh with Mira and tell her, ‘You were our lost child who has come back to us.’ That’s exactly how it feels. I never even felt that she is a daughter-in-law.)