‘Ghar me dal, chawal, mom, dad, wife and children…’: Suniel Shetty draws contrast between khush dikhna and rehna

On a recent episode of the Raj Shamani Podcast, Suniel Shetty reflected on how social media has quietly reshaped our idea of happiness, turning it into something to be displayed rather than experienced.

He shared on the podcast, “We believe that in social media apne aap ko khus dekhnae ke liye humko ye ye karne ke zaroorat hai. Lekin sachhai mei woh nahi hai. Main humesha kehta hu khush rehne ke liye ghar me dal chawal achar aur mom dad wife children around, and it’s bliss. But khush dikhne ke liye sahi restaurant chahiye, uska photo chahiye…aur jab khaane lagte ho khaana thanda hai…khush dihkane ke liye papad belne padte hein, khush rehne ke liye kuch zyada nahi karna padtha.”

His observation reflects a larger psychological shift. According to Dr Pavitra Shankar, “social media platforms act like a stage where people present an edited version of their lives.” Over time, she explains, external validation, likes, comments, shares get tied to self-worth, making happiness feel like something that must be performed.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

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The mental health cost of performative happiness

Constantly projecting happiness online can create a disconnect between real emotions and the persona one maintains. “When individuals suppress their authentic feelings to protect an online image, it can lead to emotional exhaustion, anxiety, and even depressive symptoms,” says Dr Shankar.

She also points to the “comparison trap,” where users measure their lives against curated versions of others. “People begin to believe that others are happier than they are, which reduces their own life satisfaction,” she notes. Over time, this perceived gap can chip away at self-esteem and increase feelings of inadequacy.

Why simple moments feel less meaningful

If a quiet meal at home feels less exciting than a night out, there’s a psychological reason behind it. “The human brain is naturally drawn to novelty and social recognition,” explains Dr Shankar. Experiences that are visually appealing and widely shared online, like travel or dining out, receive more validation, making them appear more meaningful.

However, she emphasises that this perception is misleading. “Research consistently shows that long-term happiness is more closely linked to stable relationships, emotional security, and everyday comfort than to extraordinary experiences,” she says. In other words, the dal-chawal moments may not trend online—but they sustain real well-being.

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Moving from ‘khush dikhna’ to ‘khush rehna’

Shifting from performative to genuine happiness requires a conscious change in focus. “It begins with emotional awareness—acknowledging your feelings without the need to present them in a certain way,” says Dr Shankar.

She recommends practising gratitude for small, everyday experiences and investing in real-world relationships. Limiting social media use can also help. “Being mindful of how and why we use these platforms reduces comparison and performance pressure,” she adds.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.