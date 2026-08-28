Suchitra Krishnamoorthi on co-parenting with Shekhar Kapur: ‘He’s the holiday dad’

Co-parenting after separation or divorce often comes with a unique set of challenges. Recent comments by actor Suchitra Krishnamoorthi about raising her daughter with ex-husband Shekhar Kapur have once again brought attention to the different roles separated parents may naturally or intentionally adopt, and what that means for a child’s emotional development.

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Speaking on the Rediff Originals podcast, Suchitra stressed that co-parenting works best when separated parents can remain amicable, saying that it is in a child’s best interests to receive love and support from both parents. She also noted that mothers and fathers each bring something different to parenting, adding that children who have both parents actively involved are fortunate. Reflecting on her own parenting dynamic, she shared, “He’s the good cop. I’m the responsible one. I’m the full-time mum, and he’s the holiday dad. Co-parenting comes with a lot of responsibility.” She also spoke about consciously choosing a different parenting approach from the one she experienced growing up, saying, “I had very strict parents. I always wanted to become the kindest mother in the world. Once Kaveri told me, ‘Mama, all the other mothers say no. You’re the only one who says yes to everything. You need to learn to say no.'”