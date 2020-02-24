Follow Us:
Monday, February 24, 2020
Strong female friendships can make a woman perform better at work, study reveals

It is a known fact that women heavily rely on other women for support and advice.

Published: February 24, 2020
It is believed that having more female than male colleagues in a team can make the work environment healthier.

Women who have a strong support system in the form of female friends, are likely to perform better in their professional lives, a recent study has revealed. Published in the Harvard Business Review, the study says that women who are surrounded by strong female friends, are more likely to excel in their careers, get high-paying jobs and occupy high-ranking posts.

Specifically, the study says that women who had a “female dominated inner circle of one to three women”, landed “leadership positions” that were “2.5 times higher in authority and pay”.

Why is it so?

It is a known fact that women heavily rely on other women for support and advice. There are some specific problems that trouble women alone that men do not necessarily face. For instance, while globally wage gap issues and other workplace woes continue to exist, a woman who has successfully navigated and found her way through the scalar chain, can advise other women on how to do so. Also, a woman who is negotiating her way professionally, is likely to turn to and trust another strong woman for help. This, in turn, can form a network of female pals that can motivate, encourage and uplift each other.

The issue of casual sexism at workplace is another thing that continues to haunt women around the world. When exposed to it, a woman is likely to confide in a female colleague who can better guide her on how to fight prejudices and injustices. Also, it is believed that having more female than male colleagues in a team can make the work environment healthier and more productive.

Career and beyond

Beyond professional commitments, every one of us has a personal life, too. And having female friends around can boost it. Numerous other studies have shown that a woman is likely to heal from a personal trauma better when she has the emotional support of her female friends, or the people that make up her tribe. According to one such study published in the breastcancer.org portal, how a woman responds to breast cancer treatment, and her survival rate depends greatly on her social connections.

