Soundarya Rajinikanth recalls parents’ support during divorce: ‘They stood as a rock’

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Soundarya Rajinikanth, daughter of Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, recently opened up about the role of parental support during a divorce. Speaking with entertainment journalist Nayandeep Rakshit, Soundarya shared:
“When my first marriage failed, in my difficult times, my parents stood as a rock of support, and I could not have done it without them. For a girl, the first man in her life is her father, and the first friend she has is her mother. And that just gets stronger and stronger as she grows up.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
Why parental support matters
Kruti Shah, clinical psychologist at Mpower, Aditya Birla Education Trust, says that during tough moments like divorce, what people need most is a parent who stands steady beside them. “I often tell parents, ‘Children cope best not when life is perfect, but when they feel truly seen and supported’,” she tells indianexpress.com.
“When parents create an open space for feelings, acknowledge the child’s fears, and stay emotionally present, it reduces shame and confusion,” she further elaborates.
According to her, managing your own stress, keeping routines consistent, and gently challenging social stigmas help people feel grounded. And if someone begins to feel overwhelmed, she suggests seeking timely professional support, as that ensures they don’t navigate these transitions alone.
Mehezabin Dordi, Clinical Psychologist at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, believes divorce is still a taboo in Indian society, evident by the fact that our country has some of the lowest divorce rates in the whole world. “Society’s judgmental behaviour is leading couples to stay in unhappy marriages, risking their emotional and physical well-being to avoid judgement,” she tells indianexpress.com.
According to Dordi, women often face harsher societal judgment during divorce, particularly regarding their roles as wives and mothers. “They endure more criticism for perceived failures to maintain a marriage, while men, though also judged, face less scrutiny,” she shares, adding that traditional gender roles and expectations play a significant role in this disparity, with women being more closely associated with the maintenance of family and home.
However, Dordi also acknowledges that this societal view has changed over the years, but progress has been gradual at best.
“People have become more accepting of the concept of divorce, as can be noted through increasing divorce rates and greater public discourse on the subject,” she shares, concluding that this is not to say that in many cultures and communities, significant stigma still exists, and traditional views continue to influence opinions on divorce.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.