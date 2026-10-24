Soundarya Rajinikanth recalls parents’ support during divorce: ‘They stood as a rock’

Soundarya Rajinikanth, daughter of Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, recently opened up about the role of parental support during a divorce. Speaking with entertainment journalist Nayandeep Rakshit, Soundarya shared:

“When my first marriage failed, in my difficult times, my parents stood as a rock of support, and I could not have done it without them. For a girl, the first man in her life is her father, and the first friend she has is her mother. And that just gets stronger and stronger as she grows up.”

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