Sonam Kapoor recalls being body shamed as a teenager: ‘I had body hair, grew 7-8 inches…’

Like many others, Sonam Kapoor experienced hormonal changes during her teenage years. However, growing up as a star kid meant navigating these changes under the constant scrutiny of the public eye, while also dealing with unsolicited comments about her appearance.

Speaking with Vogue India in 2022, the Bollywood actor shared: “In my teenage years, I had a lot of hormonal issues, as most teenagers do. I had body hair, I had acne, I grew like, 7-8 inches, in the span of a year.”

“My skin colour was a bit darker, which is a situation in India, and I would have old relatives tell me in Hindi, ‘Oh, itni saavli ho gayi hai, kaali ho gayi hai, itni lambi hai. Shaadi kaun karega? Log kya kahenge?’ (Oh, you’ve grown darker, you’re so tall. Who will marry you? What will people say?),” Kapoor further shared.