Sonam Kapoor recalls being body shamed as a teenager: ‘I had body hair, grew 7-8 inches…’

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Like many others, Sonam Kapoor experienced hormonal changes during her teenage years. However, growing up as a star kid meant navigating these changes under the constant scrutiny of the public eye, while also dealing with unsolicited comments about her appearance.
Speaking with Vogue India in 2022, the Bollywood actor shared: “In my teenage years, I had a lot of hormonal issues, as most teenagers do. I had body hair, I had acne, I grew like, 7-8 inches, in the span of a year.”
“My skin colour was a bit darker, which is a situation in India, and I would have old relatives tell me in Hindi, ‘Oh, itni saavli ho gayi hai, kaali ho gayi hai, itni lambi hai. Shaadi kaun karega? Log kya kahenge?’ (Oh, you’ve grown darker, you’re so tall. Who will marry you? What will people say?),” Kapoor further shared.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
Rutuja Varade, Psychologist, Mpower Aditya Birla Education Trust said that comments like ‘Tujhse shaadi kaun karega?’ may sound like a casual remark to the person making them, but for the person receiving them, they can be deeply hurtful.
“Our bodies go through different changes due to hormonal fluctuations, health conditions, ageing, pregnancy, stress, and several other factors. These changes are a natural part of life, yet society often makes people feel that their appearance determines their worth, attractiveness, or even their ability to be loved,” she told indianexpress.com.
From a psychological perspective, such repeated criticism about one’s body can affect self-esteem, body image, and emotional well-being, said Varade adding that in the short term, a person may experience embarrassment, sadness, self-consciousness, or a loss of confidence.
“Over time, if these comments are repeatedly internalised, they may begin to believe that something is wrong with them. They might avoid social situations, constantly compare themselves with others, or feel pressured to change their appearance to gain acceptance,” she further elaborated.
The impact is not just emotional…
Sometimes, Varade believes, this distress can also influence physical well-being. “Stress may affect sleep, appetite, and energy levels, while body-related shame can contribute to unhealthy eating or exercise behaviours. The impact varies from person to person, but repeated body shaming should not be dismissed as harmless teasing,” she informed.
What makes these comments particularly painful, she said, is that they often come from people whose opinions matter to us. “When criticism comes from family, friends, or a partner, it can make us question our self-worth and whether we are accepted as we are,” the psychologist opined.
A gentle reminder
Varade reiterated that we need to remember that a person’s body is not a measure of their worth, and physical changes do not make them less deserving of love, respect, or companionship.
“Instead of commenting on someone’s changing appearance, we can choose to be more mindful of our words. We may not always know what someone is experiencing physically or emotionally, and our words can either become another source of pressure or a source of support,” she shared, concluding that “the goal is not to tell people that they should never feel insecure about their bodies. It is to create an environment where they do not have to feel ashamed of them.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.