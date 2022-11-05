Sonam Kapoor pens note for ‘angel husband’ Anand Ahuja: ‘I knew you’d be a great dad but…’

In an endearing gesture, Sonam Kapoor penned a heartfelt note for her ‘angel husband’ Anand Ahuja, expressing her gratitude for prioritising her health over everything else. Sonam, who is spending some quality time with Anand in Austria, also reflected on how lucky she is to have him as her partner. The actor also appreciated him for being a good dad and revealed that he knows that to be a good dad, one has to be a good husband first.

Accompanying the post was a mushy picture shared by Sonam. In the picture, she is seen planting a kiss on Anand’s cheek as he looked downward. Sharing a few more pictures from her vacation, Sonam captioned the post, “Morning walk with my angel husband. These last few months I’ve really been able to appreciate and understand what an amazing partner and husband I’ve been lucky enough to get.”

Acknowledging Anand’s efforts and how her health and happiness are important to him, she added, “Thank you @anandahuja for putting my needs above your own and being obsessive about my health and happiness. I knew you’d be a great dad but you’ve understood being a good dad is first being the best husband you can be. I love you.”

“Nothing beats holding your hand and walking,” Sonam added, using a new hashtag #VayuParents. In response to his wife’s heartfelt note, Anand said, “My #forevergirlfriend.”

The Neerja actor also shared a few photos of the picturesque scenery from the Austrian town Altausee. One of the pictures shows the mesmerising view of Lake Altaussee and the last picture seems to be of a resort.

This is the first time that Sonam and Anand are vacationing together after welcoming a baby boy on August 20, 2022, who they named Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. While the new parents have not shown his face, Sonam had shared a few pictures giving a glimpse of his nursery and recently posted a photo of her breast-feeding Vayu as she was getting ready for Karwa Chauth. The couple tied the knot in 2018.

