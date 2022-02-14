Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja wish each other on Valentine’s Day with stylish pictures

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja often share romantic messages and pictures for and with each other on their social media profiles. The couple, who got married in 2018, even have their own hashtag – #EverydayPhenomenal.

On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, the couple wished each other on their respective Instagram accounts with romantic pictures.

Take a look:

Sonam shared a dreamy picture of Anand and herself, looking dapper in bespoke outfits. She wrote in her caption that “Nothing [is] more important than 💗.” She looked her usual regal self in a polka dotted off-shoulder dress with a reversible pink wrap-around that she accessorised with a statement neckpiece, earrings, and black kitten heels. Anand looked dapper in a black suit.

Anand, too, shared super adorable pictures of them in what proves that they are one of the most fashionable couples in Bollywood.

In the first photo, Anand is seen wearing an olive green jacket with a white t-shirt and indigo pants while Sonam sported a white striped shirt with high waist black trousers and silver hoops. The couple looked super stylish in all black outfits in the second picture. The last picture is from before they were married — Anand was seen in a Lakers jersey while Sonam opted for a white and blue kurta with jeans. He wrote in the caption: ” Forever #EverydayPhenomenal …”

