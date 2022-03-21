Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja announce pregnancy; a timeline of their relationship

Actor Sonam Kapoor and entrepreneur Anand Ahuja are pregnant with their first child. The duo took to Instagram to share the happy news with their followers.

Posting a series of pictures in which Sonam can be seen lying on Anand’s lap wearing a black monokini and cradling her baby bump, the couple wrote, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

The post instantly went viral with several celebrities and fans congratulating the parents-to-be.

Sonam and Anand, who tied the knot in 2018 in Mumbai, have a fairytale love story, to say the least. The actor met Anand when she was busy promoting her film, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, in 2015.

ALSO READ | Kim Kardashian makes it Instagram official with Pete Davidson: A timeline of their relationship

In an interview with Filmfare, she had revealed, “My friends were trying to set me up with Anand’s best friend. That’s how I met him. The first time I met Anand was while I was busy with the promotions of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015). One evening my friends conned me into visiting a bar at the Taj. I went there quite irritated. When I reached there, I realised my friends had called these two three boys whom I had no interest in meeting. I was like, ‘I don’t want to date anybody. I don’t believe in marriage and all this nonsense.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

“I saw Anand and his friend. His friend was tall like me, liked reading like me and was a huge fan of Hindi movies. He was an educated and a nice guy. But he reminded me too much of my brother Harsh (Kapoor). I was like, ‘Dude, he’s Harsh. I’m not going to date this guy.”

Talking about their opposite personalities, she added, “Sometimes, people believe that when they have similar interests, they can be together. No one would think of Anand and me together because Anand is totally different. He had no idea that Anil Kapoor was my father. I ended up speaking to Anand… the whole evening. Anand was trying to get me to talk to his friend… like being the middle man. But we ended up talking more.”

However, the cupid had still not struck the duo till then. One night, around 2:30 am, Sonam received a message from Anand where the latter was trying to set her up with his best friend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

“I messaged him saying that first, you shouldn’t be messaging me so late in the night. I’m like a school teacher in matters like these. Don’t mess with me so late in the night. And if the friend is interested then he should message me himself. Why are you messaging me? That’s how the conversation started,” Sonam shared.

ALSO READ | Grimes and Elon Musk split after welcoming second baby: A timeline of their relationship

The conversations between the two gradually increased and they ended up meeting again. “Two weeks later, we were talking on the phone when I asked him, ‘Do you still want me to talk to your friend?’ He said, ‘No, No! Not at all. Talk to me. I’m keeping you for myself.”

After dating for a brief period, the couple got married in a grand ceremony and served relationship goals for many with their dreamy pictures.

The duo still has their fans hooked to them as they keep posting endearing pictures with each other on social media with the hashtag, #EverydayPhenomenal.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!