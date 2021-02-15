I will never take you for granted: Sonam Kapoor to ‘amazing husband’ Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja often give us major couple goals. Whether it is their impeccable taste in fashion or their adorable posts for each other, every time the couple takes to the ‘gram, love is in the air! It was no different when Sonam recently took to social media to express her love and appreciation for Anand.

For the last few weeks, Sonam has been busy shooting for her upcoming film in Glasgow, United Kingdom. But, she shared how Anand joined her for five weeks out of the six she was there for.

Take a look at the adorable post below:

She wrote: “Thanks to my amazing husband who spent 5 out of the 6 weeks with me in Glasgow . . It was amazing coming back to him after shoot every day. . It would have been so much easier for him to work from home in London, but he was here with me as the most supportive encouraging and generous partner.”

Thanking him, she added, “I appreciate you and I’ll never take you for granted.. love you…”