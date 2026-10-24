How Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal deal with insecurity in their relationship: ‘Give me a chance to be possessive’

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Sonakshi Sinha used to think “it’s really in a guy’s hands to give the woman the feeling of security” in a relationship, but her husband Zaheer Iqbal gently pointed out that “it’s in the girl’s hands, too”.
“I have been possessive and felt insecure in the past, but she never gave me a chance, in spite of being an actress,” he told Pinkvilla during a candid chat. “When I’m committed, I’m committed,” Sinha replied. Iqbal further added, “She goes to work, comes back home, and video calls me during breaks. At least give me a chance to be possessive!”
Rutuja Varade, psychologist at Mpower Aditya Birla Education Trust, says that insecurity in a relationship is not always about doubting your partner. Sometimes, it comes from our past experiences, fear of losing someone, overthinking, or simply needing reassurance that we matter to the person we love.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
But when insecurity goes unaddressed, she says it can slowly turn into repeated questioning, overthinking, misunderstandings, and a need for constant reassurance.
“Over time, even a partner who genuinely cares may begin to feel irritated, emotionally exhausted, or as though they are constantly having to prove their love. This can create distance instead of the closeness both people are looking for,” Varade tells indianexpress.com.
As a psychologist, she believes it is important to understand that our past experiences can influence how we respond in a relationship, but they do not have to define how we build one. “Two people can have very different emotional needs, communication styles, and ways of living their lives. What feels like distance to one person may simply be a busy day for the other,” reiterates the psychologist.
So, how can couples work through this?
Varade says, “Communicate, rather than assume”. Instead of thinking, ‘They don’t care about me’, try expressing, ‘I’ve been feeling a little disconnected, and I’d like us to spend some time together’.
Create realistic expectations: Schedule calls when possible, share daily routines, or let your partner know when you’ll be busy to build predictability and reassurance without making communication feel like an obligation.
Understand each other’s worlds: Take time to learn about your partner’s work, responsibilities, social life, and need for personal space. Understanding doesn’t mean agreeing on everything; it means making room for each other’s perspectives.
Take responsibility for your own insecurities: It is okay to ask for reassurance, but it is equally important to recognise when fear, past hurt, or overthinking is shaping how you interpret a situation.
Build emotional safety together: Be consistent, keep your commitments, listen without immediately getting defensive, and make space for honest conversations without fear of judgment.
And most importantly, she says to remember that “your partner is not responsible for healing every wound from your past”, but both of you can contribute to creating a relationship where healing and trust become possible.
Varade stresses that love is not about having no insecurities, but about learning how to acknowledge them, communicate them, and work through them without allowing them to control the relationship.
According to her, a healthy relationship is not one where you never feel insecure. “It is one where you can talk about your fears, understand each other better, and find ways to feel secure without making the other person feel trapped,” she concludes.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.