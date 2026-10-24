How Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal deal with insecurity in their relationship: ‘Give me a chance to be possessive’

Sonakshi Sinha used to think “it’s really in a guy’s hands to give the woman the feeling of security” in a relationship, but her husband Zaheer Iqbal gently pointed out that “it’s in the girl’s hands, too”.

“I have been possessive and felt insecure in the past, but she never gave me a chance, in spite of being an actress,” he told Pinkvilla during a candid chat. “When I’m committed, I’m committed,” Sinha replied. Iqbal further added, “She goes to work, comes back home, and video calls me during breaks. At least give me a chance to be possessive!”

Rutuja Varade, psychologist at Mpower Aditya Birla Education Trust, says that insecurity in a relationship is not always about doubting your partner. Sometimes, it comes from our past experiences, fear of losing someone, overthinking, or simply needing reassurance that we matter to the person we love.