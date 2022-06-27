‘Crash Landing On You’ stars Son Ye-jin, Hyun Bin announce pregnancy: A timeline of their relationship

Congratulations are in order for Korean actors Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin as they are all set to become parents soon. Ye-jin took to Instagram on Monday to share the happy news with her fans and wrote, “You are all well, right? I am doing well. Today, I want to carefully share some joyful news. A new life has come to us..”

“I’m still a bit dazed, but I am feeling changes in my body every day with concern and excitement. As thankful as I am, I also feel that much cautious, so I haven’t even told anyone around me yet. Before it gets later, I am sharing this news with fans and acquaintances who must have been waiting as much as us,” she added, sharing a beautiful picture of the setting sun.

The actor said that the couple “will make sure to protect the valuable life that has come to us”.

The couple tied the knot on March 31, this year, in a dreamy and intimate wedding ceremony in Seoul.

Ye-jin and Hyun Bin first starred together in Secret Garden in 2011, in which the former did a cameo. However, their characters never met each other.

In 2014, they attended the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival and were seen sitting together. The two were then roped in to star in the film, The Negotiation, in 2017.

In 2018, Ye-jin revealed that Hyun Bin taking up the film role was a deciding factor for her. “The fact that Hyun Bin was positively reviewing the script for The Negotiation was the deciding factor in my decision. I was surprised when I heard that he was looking at the role. It was different from the image Hyun Bin has shown as an actor so far. I thought it was great that he was using this role to take on a bold challenge,” she said in a press conference.

On the other hand, Bin described her as a “reassuring presence”. Over the next couple of years, the duo were rumoured to be spotted together on multiple occasions.

In 2019, they were confirmed to work together again for Crash Landing On You, which went on to become a blockbuster with many rooting for the couple.

“While filming The Negotiation, I saw that in Son Ye Jin, so I thought, ‘I want to try working with her again.’ At the time, (we had filmed separately), so I wanted to try acting with her in the same space, making eye contact, and breathing the same air, and that opportunity came quickly,” Bin told Esquire Korea.

In January 2021, Hyun Bin and Ye-jin confirmed their relationship. Their agencies said, “After the end of their drama, they developed an interest in each other and ended up dating.”

