Some things to keep in mind before your first ‘virtual date’

First dates are always a bit daunting. While for some it is all about the excitement of getting to meet and interact with a new person, for others, it can cause a lot of anxiety. The idea of getting ready and going out to meet someone whom they don’t really know may lead to hesitation, and in extreme cases, cancellation of dates, too.

But now, with this lockdown situation, many people around the world are opting to meet potential love interests via virtual dates. Online video calls and chats are all in vogue at the moment, and if you have planned one such date in the near future, keeping some things in mind can make it a seamless and fun experience. Read on.

* Before you go online, go about your day as normally as you would have, had you met this person face-to-face. This means, you are likely to feel the jitters and the butterflies, and you are allowed to shake them off by doing some meditation, yoga or engaging in a dance routine. The idea is to calm the nerves.

* It still is all about the first impression. They are going to see you and you are going to see them. As such, it is important to make some effort to put up a good appearance. You can do whatever you would have, had this been a face-to-face meet. If this means wearing makeup and doing your hair, go for it! You do not have to overdo it, just the right amount.

* Don’t feel like going the extra mile? It’s okay, you are allowed to wear your pajamas, too. The idea is to look presentable, and if you can manage that in comfy clothes, nothing better. If, during the course of the call, your date admits they are in home-clothes, too, you can also come clean and maybe have a laugh over it.

It still is all about the first impression. As such, it is important to make some effort to put up a good appearance. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) It still is all about the first impression. As such, it is important to make some effort to put up a good appearance. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

* It is not a competition. No one is sitting there to judge who has dressed better. So, if your date pulls your leg by pointing out how well you are dressed for an online meet, do not take it seriously and instead brush it off. It is likely they are nervous, and just interested in getting to know you better.

* Just like any other date, do not dive in with too many expectations. You are ‘meeting’ this person for the first time, so figure out your chemistry from scratch. Ask each other questions and see where the date goes, as opposed to thinking too much about it and losing out on the moments. It will be better if you think of it as picking up from where you left before.

* Be respectful. Both parties have to be respectful of each other’s time and efforts. If you have decided on it, make sure there are no technical glitches. Be on time, and give each other gentle reminders so you do not forget about it. Another thing that you can do is to turn off the distractions like the television set when your date is on call.

* The conclusion of the date is the most important aspect. How you end it usually defines how your next date (if at all) will be. So, it is ideal to finish it on a high. If it is going well, leave some questions unanswered, so you have newer, better things to talk about on your next date.

