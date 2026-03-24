‘Some reduced me to having my brother Hrithik’s biceps’: Sunaina Roshan opens up on body shaming and self-worth; psychologist weighs in

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Sunaina Roshan — writer, cancer survivor, and Hrithik Roshan’s sister — recently struck a chord on Instagram with a deeply personal note on body image and social bias. Reflecting on her journey, she wrote, “People treat you very differently based on how we look. And I’ve lived both versions.”
She recalled how, during a phase when she was overweight, she often felt invisible. “People made jokes… some reduced me to having my brother Hrithik Roshan’s biceps,” she shared, adding that the same people began engaging with her only after she lost weight. “Nothing about my heart changed… only my body did.”
Her experience highlights a harsh social reality—one that experts say is rooted in psychology.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
According to Prerna Pant, Psychologist at ISIC Multispecialty Hospital, this behaviour often stems from implicit bias—automatic, unconscious judgments people make based on visible traits.
She explains that society has long associated thinness with discipline and success, while unfairly linking higher body weight with negative traits. These ideas are not inborn but “learned through repeated exposure to media, cultural narratives, and social reinforcement,” she says. Over time, such biases become so ingrained that they influence everyday interactions—even without people realising it.
Pant points to the halo effect, where one positive trait—like fitting conventional beauty standards—shapes overall perception.
When someone loses weight, others may suddenly attribute qualities like confidence or competence to them. As she puts it, this shift is less about the person changing and more about perception being filtered through societal standards. In simple terms, people often respond to appearance rather than identity.
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For those who have faced body shaming, Pant stresses that the problem lies with societal bias—not the individual.
“Building self-awareness and self-compassion becomes essential. Instead of internalising external judgments, individuals can work towards grounding their identity in their values, abilities, and lived experiences, rather than appearance,” the psychologist asserts.
From a therapeutic perspective, Pant recommends following practices to stay mentally balanced:
Equally important is setting boundaries and surrounding oneself with supportive people. “Setting healthy boundaries is also a key psychological skill. It allows individuals to protect their emotional space and reduce the impact of repeated invalidation.”
The psychologist stresses that if these experiences start affecting a person’s mental health, “seeking support from a psychologist can help in processing stigma, rebuilding self-esteem, and strengthening resilience.”
Echoing this sentiment, Roshan’s message ends on a powerful note: “Your worth was never changing with your weight… becoming unbreakable meant not letting opinions define me at any size.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.