‘Some reduced me to having my brother Hrithik’s biceps’: Sunaina Roshan opens up on body shaming and self-worth; psychologist weighs in

Sunaina Roshan is the elder sister of Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and daughter of filmmaker Rakesh Roshan (Image: Facebook/SunainaRoshan22)

Sunaina Roshan — writer, cancer survivor, and Hrithik Roshan’s sister — recently struck a chord on Instagram with a deeply personal note on body image and social bias. Reflecting on her journey, she wrote, “People treat you very differently based on how we look. And I’ve lived both versions.”

She recalled how, during a phase when she was overweight, she often felt invisible. “People made jokes… some reduced me to having my brother Hrithik Roshan’s biceps,” she shared, adding that the same people began engaging with her only after she lost weight. “Nothing about my heart changed… only my body did.”

Her experience highlights a harsh social reality—one that experts say is rooted in psychology.