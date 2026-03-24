‘Some reduced me to having my brother Hrithik’s biceps’: Sunaina Roshan opens up on body shaming and self-worth; psychologist weighs in

"When I was overweight, people made jokes... Suddenly the same people wanted to talk to me," said Roshan.

By: Lifestyle Desk
4 min readNew DelhiMar 24, 2026 07:00 PM IST
Sunaina RoshanSunaina Roshan is the elder sister of Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and daughter of filmmaker Rakesh Roshan (Image: Facebook/SunainaRoshan22)
Make us preferred source on Google

Sunaina Roshan — writer, cancer survivor, and Hrithik Roshan’s sister — recently struck a chord on Instagram with a deeply personal note on body image and social bias. Reflecting on her journey, she wrote, “People treat you very differently based on how we look. And I’ve lived both versions.”

She recalled how, during a phase when she was overweight, she often felt invisible. “People made jokes… some reduced me to having my brother Hrithik Roshan’s biceps,” she shared, adding that the same people began engaging with her only after she lost weight. “Nothing about my heart changed… only my body did.”

Her experience highlights a harsh social reality—one that experts say is rooted in psychology.

Award Banner

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Sunaina Roshan “People project their perceptions onto you”:  Sunaina Roshan (Image: Facebook/SunainaRoshan22)

Why appearance shapes how people treat us

According to Prerna Pant, Psychologist at ISIC Multispecialty Hospital, this behaviour often stems from implicit bias—automatic, unconscious judgments people make based on visible traits.

She explains that society has long associated thinness with discipline and success, while unfairly linking higher body weight with negative traits. These ideas are not inborn but “learned through repeated exposure to media, cultural narratives, and social reinforcement,” she says. Over time, such biases become so ingrained that they influence everyday interactions—even without people realising it.

Why does behaviour change after weight loss

Pant points to the halo effect, where one positive trait—like fitting conventional beauty standards—shapes overall perception.

Story continues below this ad

When someone loses weight, others may suddenly attribute qualities like confidence or competence to them. As she puts it, this shift is less about the person changing and more about perception being filtered through societal standards. In simple terms, people often respond to appearance rather than identity.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sunaina Roshan (@roshansunaina)

Also Read | ‘Was cranky, tired, irritable’: Sunaina Roshan reflects on her reality to stop having sugar, reveals what happened in the first few days

How to protect your self-worth

For those who have faced body shaming, Pant stresses that the problem lies with societal bias—not the individual.

“Building self-awareness and self-compassion becomes essential. Instead of internalising external judgments, individuals can work towards grounding their identity in their values, abilities, and lived experiences, rather than appearance,” the psychologist asserts.

From a therapeutic perspective, Pant recommends following practices to stay mentally balanced:

  • Expressive writing or art to process emotional experiences
  • Body awareness and mindfulness to reconnect with the body beyond appearance
  • Cognitive reframing to challenge internalised negative beliefs

Equally important is setting boundaries and surrounding oneself with supportive people. “Setting healthy boundaries is also a key psychological skill. It allows individuals to protect their emotional space and reduce the impact of repeated invalidation.”

Story continues below this ad

The psychologist stresses that if these experiences start affecting a person’s mental health, “seeking support from a psychologist can help in processing stigma, rebuilding self-esteem, and strengthening resilience.”

Echoing this sentiment, Roshan’s message ends on a powerful note: “Your worth was never changing with your weight… becoming unbreakable meant not letting opinions define me at any size.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Mar 24: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments