‘My noble brother took all the blame’: Salman Khan on Sohail’s divorce; experts decode self-blame

Taking responsibility after a relationship ends is rarely straightforward. While some people find it easier to blame their former partner, others shoulder most, or even all, of the responsibility themselves. These themes recently came into focus after Sohail Khan and his former wife, Seema Sajdeh, reflected on their marriage and divorce on the reality show Alliance. Speaking about their relationship, Sohail said, “I have lived with this beautiful lady for 25 years. Let me admit on national television that if there were any mistakes, I will take the onus and responsibility for them.” He also shared, “At that time, kaam theek nahi chal raha tha (my work wasn’t going well), so I wasn’t in the right frame of mind. Because of my behaviour, I lost someone I really loved.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Despite their separation, Sohail spoke warmly about the bond they continue to share. He said, “She is the mother of my two beautiful children, so more than love, I have immense respect for Seema. This will always remain a memorable show for me. Though we are separated, this show has brought us back together to talk and confide in one another. There was a missing link between us, and this show helped reconnect it.” He also reflected on how spending time together on the show changed their dynamic: “I haven’t been this close to Seema in so many years. This house has brought me closer to her. We’re talking again. Outside, for months and years, we were living completely different lives. The children stay with me and visit Seema, so we weren’t really in touch. But after coming into this house, we’ve at least become civil. We speak every day, meet every day, and ask each other how we’re doing. I care about her, she cares about me, and it’s so lovely. I don’t know if we’ll ever experience this again, but at least we’ve understood each other. I’ve thanked the Alliance house for that. If someone had told me earlier that Seema and I could comfortably share the same space, I would’ve had the same hesitation. I want to spend more time with Seema in this house. If I get the opportunity, I’d like to protect her as someone I deeply care about.”

However, Salman Khan questioned Sohail’s decision to take complete responsibility for the divorce. In a promo for the show, he asked, “Are you still listening to Seema? Should I say this or not? I’ll say it… My dear noble brother took all the blame on himself. I know, as a brother, how much he’s tried. Emotionally, just taking it in throughout.” Their conversation raises broader questions about accountability after a relationship ends, how former partners can rebuild respect and friendship, and whether taking all the blame is emotionally healthy or ultimately counterproductive.

Is taking complete responsibility after a breakup healthy?

Sonal Khangarot, licensed rehabilitation counsellor and psychotherapist at The Answer Room, “Taking complete responsibility for a relationship ending is usually not psychologically healthy because relationships are created and maintained by two people, not one. While reflecting on your own behaviour is important, it is equally important to recognise that every relationship is influenced by both partners and the dynamic they create together.”

Many factors contribute to whether a relationship works, Khangarot says, including compatibility, communication styles, emotional maturity, childhood experiences, attachment patterns, current life satisfaction, stress, personal values, and future expectations. Sometimes two people are simply not aligned in what they need or want, despite caring for each other.

“Healthy accountability means acknowledging your role, learning from your mistakes, and using those insights for future relationships. Excessive self-blame, however, involves taking responsibility for everything that went wrong, which can lead to guilt, anxiety, and reduced self-esteem. Healing comes from understanding the relationship as a shared experience rather than carrying its entire burden alone,” states Khangarot.

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How can you move on without being trapped by regret?

It is common for people to look back and feel that stress, grief, burnout, poor mental health, or other life challenges affected how they showed up in a relationship. While these experiences can influence behaviour, they do not define a person’s entire capacity to love or connect.

“The healthiest way to process regret is to acknowledge what happened, take responsibility for your actions without over-identifying with your mistakes, and ask, “What can I do differently moving forward?” If reconciliation is possible, a sincere apology, accountability, and consistent behavioural change matter more than promises. If the relationship has ended, the focus shifts to self-reflection, therapy if needed, strengthening emotional regulation, and developing healthier communication and relationship skills. Growth happens when regret becomes a lesson rather than a lifelong identity. The goal is not to erase the past but to understand it, learn from it, and use those insights to build healthier relationships in the future,” concludes Khangarot.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.