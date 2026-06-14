Soha Ali Khan says ‘breastfeeding shouldn’t be romanticised’; psychologist explains why

Actor Soha Ali Khan recently spoke candidly about the lesser-discussed realities of breastfeeding, highlighting how isolating and emotionally overwhelming the experience can sometimes feel for new mothers.

Speaking on WeTheYuvaa, Soha said, “Breastfeeding shouldn’t be romanticised… it can be difficult. There is a lot of pressure that people put on themselves, like I must breastfeed my child. And I must breastfeed them exclusively for 6 months.”

She also spoke about the emotional isolation many mothers experience during the postpartum period. “Typically aap ek kamre mei bache ke saath akele baithe hein. You can hear the rest of the house. People are coming home to celebrate the birth of a new child and having fun. And you feel kind of alone.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Soha further pointed out that women should openly discuss the difficult aspects of breastfeeding, including “difficulty latching, not getting enough breast milk, feeling engorged.”

But why do women stay quiet about the challenges? According to Sonia Rai Vaid, Breastfeeding Counsellor at Asian Hospital, many women silently struggle because the public narrative around breastfeeding often focuses only on the positive side.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuvaa (@weareyuvaa)

The pressure to breastfeed ‘perfectly’

“With celebrities and influencers constantly glorifying breastfeeding as effortless, magical, and a beautiful bonding experience with their newborn, there is a chance that new mothers may begin to question themselves when their own experiences feel painful, exhausting, or emotionally draining,” says Vaid.

She explains that while breastfeeding can indeed create moments of closeness between mother and baby, many women also experience cracked nipples, physical pain, sleep deprivation, anxiety about milk supply, and the stress of recovering from childbirth simultaneously.

“Though there are many beautiful moments of breastfeeding, there are not many public examples of what it is like to struggle,” she says. “As a result, mothers who face these difficulties may begin feeling guilty or believe they are failing their babies.”

Story continues below this ad

According to Vaid, the pressure to exclusively breastfeed for six months can also intensify feelings of inadequacy for women who experience medical, physical, or emotional challenges during feeding.

Postpartum loneliness

“Postpartum loneliness during breastfeeding is one of the least discussed realities of motherhood,” says Vaid.

She explains that after a baby is born, most of the attention naturally shifts towards the newborn, while the mother is left balancing physical recovery, hormonal changes, sleep deprivation, and constant feeding schedules.

“Postpartum loneliness is magnified when the mother is awake alone at night caring for the baby and feels left out while others celebrate around her,” Vaid explains.

Story continues below this ad

She adds that culturally, conversations often revolve around the baby’s arrival while the mother’s emotional experience remains largely unspoken.

“Soha Ali Khan rightly pointed out that although postpartum loneliness is widespread, very few women express these feelings freely because society expects motherhood to be joyful all the time,” she says.

Why many mothers hesitate to speak openly

Despite how common breastfeeding difficulties are, many women still hesitate to openly discuss their struggles. “Most women prefer not to share how overwhelming breastfeeding can feel because there is a stigma attached to it,” says Vaid. “Society often assumes that breastfeeding is an instinctive and natural ability for every mother.”

“Women often feel they must appear grateful, patient, and emotionally strong after childbirth,” she explains. “Because of this pressure, many mothers hide their frustrations and fatigue instead of seeking support.”

Story continues below this ad

She believes normalising honest conversations around breastfeeding is essential to improving maternal mental health and postpartum care.

“Reaching out for help should never be seen as a sign of weakness or failure,” says Vaid. “Many women go through similar challenges, and support systems can make a significant difference.”