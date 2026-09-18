‘It’s okay to fantasise’: Soha Ali Khan on being flirted with, attraction and monogamy

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Soha Ali Khan, who married Kunal Khemu in 2015, recently opened up about flirting and the challenges of sustaining long-term monogamy.
In a candid interview, Soha was asked whether it is normal if either Kunal or she is approached by others or someone flirts with them. Responding, the Rang De Basanti actor said that while people cannot always control their thoughts and fantasies, they can choose how they act on them.
Speaking about whether she would be bothered if someone flirted with her husband, Soha said she would not hold someone’s attraction towards him against them. “If I was the only person who liked Kunal, that would be weird. I am not talking about Kunal, but I’m saying that obviously you like someone because they have attractive qualities. So, other people should also like that person. It only makes sense,” she said.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
The actor stressed that attraction itself does not necessarily threaten a relationship. “You cannot control your thoughts. It’s okay to think. It’s okay to dream. It’s okay to fantasise. What you can control are your actions,” she said.
Soha added that she believes in long-term monogamy, even though maintaining it can be challenging. “One thing that matters to me, because I do believe in long-term monogamy, is very challenging. But it’s a decision that you make every single day, and it’s intentional,” she said.
“You have to make that decision today, ‘Okay, my actions are going to be a certain way, and I’m going to think about the fact that for myself and for my partner, I must behave a certain way’,” she told Brut India.
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Dr Rimpa Sarkar, psychologist, PhD, Sentier Wellness, Mumbai, said Soha’s distinction between thoughts, feelings and actions can be psychologically healthy. She emphasised that attraction, curiosity and fantasies can arise automatically and do not necessarily indicate a lack of commitment.
“When couples understand this distinction, they can avoid unnecessary jealousy or guilt about normal human experiences and instead focus on trust, communication and agreed boundaries,” she said. However, she added that actions still matter, as repeatedly acting on an attraction can affect a relationship’s emotional safety.
On sustaining long-term monogamy, Dr Rimpa said it does not require a person to stop finding others attractive. “Long-term monogamy does not mean that a person will never find anyone else attractive. Attraction is a normal human experience, even within a loving and committed relationship,” the expert said.
She explained that maintaining a monogamous relationship involves choosing how to respond to attraction while continuing to invest emotionally in one’s partner. “It also requires understanding what commitment means to both people, because monogamy is not simply about avoiding physical infidelity but about consciously protecting the boundaries and trust that the couple has agreed upon,” Dr Rimpa explained.