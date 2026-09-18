‘It’s okay to fantasise’: Soha Ali Khan on being flirted with, attraction and monogamy

Soha Ali Khan, who married Kunal Khemu in 2015, recently opened up about flirting and the challenges of sustaining long-term monogamy.

In a candid interview, Soha was asked whether it is normal if either Kunal or she is approached by others or someone flirts with them. Responding, the Rang De Basanti actor said that while people cannot always control their thoughts and fantasies, they can choose how they act on them.

Speaking about whether she would be bothered if someone flirted with her husband, Soha said she would not hold someone’s attraction towards him against them. “If I was the only person who liked Kunal, that would be weird. I am not talking about Kunal, but I’m saying that obviously you like someone because they have attractive qualities. So, other people should also like that person. It only makes sense,” she said.