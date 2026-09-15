Smriti Mandhana wrote a blank cheque to manifest parents’ dream home — she bought it at 18

Smriti Mandhana has long been one of India’s biggest women’s cricket stars, but her profile has reached new heights following India’s 2025 Women’s Cricket World Cup triumph and their recent Women’s Asia Cup victory in Dubai. Speaking to podcaster Raj Shamani, the Indian cricketer shared her coach’s manifestation routine that helped her achieve success in life: “She made me watch the video of Secret (by Rhonda Byrne), made me write, ‘I am ICC number one batter, World Cup winner’, put all of that stuff under the pillow, and sleep. I used to find it so stupid; I still don’t know why I did it, but a lot of those came true, so I don’t have complaints.”

Further opening up about her manifestation and visualisation routine, she shared: “I had to write a blank cheque and put it on our photo wall and see it every day. I wanted to buy a house for my mom and dad. We were in a rented house, and that was the only aim of my life. I bought it at 18.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Mandhana’s daily routine included a mix of visualisation and scripting techniques to help shape her mindset, and Dr Rimpa Sarkar, clinical psychologist and founder of Sentier Wellness, helped us decode how.

According to her, visualisation is a well-established psychological technique that involves “mentally rehearsing a future goal or performance before it actually happens”.

What exactly is visualisation?

“Research from sports and performance psychology has shown that when people vividly imagine themselves performing a task, many of the same neural pathways involved in the actual activity are activated. This makes the experience feel more familiar to the brain, helping reduce uncertainty and increasing confidence,” Dr Sarkar explained.

Dr Sarkar believes one of the biggest psychological benefits of visualisation is that it shifts the mind from fear and self-doubt to possibility and preparedness.

Story continues below this ad

“Before an important interview, performance, presentation, or career milestone, many people naturally imagine everything that could go wrong. Visualisation also encourages individuals to mentally rehearse themselves handling challenges calmly, communicating effectively, and achieving their goals,” she shared.

Mandhana’s daily routine included a mix of visualisation and scripting techniques. (Source: Instagram/@smriti_mandhana) Mandhana’s daily routine included a mix of visualisation and scripting techniques. (Source: Instagram/@smriti_mandhana)

Scripting and affirmations

Dr Sarkar further added that scripting and affirmations work because they clarify intentions or goals and focus energy. “Writing your goals signals to your subconscious that these goals matter, keeping you motivated. It also activates the reticular activating system (RAS) in the brain, making you more aware of relevant opportunities,” she explains.

According to her, the best way to include scripting into your routine is to have a designated book and pen, a fixed time of the day, and a favourite spot in your house where you sit by yourself to write down your feelings.

ALSO READ | Top reasons for creating vision boards to help you achieve your goals

Get started on your scripting journey

Set a specific time: Dedicate 5–10 minutes each morning or evening for goal scripting. For instance, you could write in a journal before bed or during your morning coffee.

Story continues below this ad

Use affirmations: Start with daily affirmations related to your goals. For example, ‘I am taking actionable steps toward becoming financially independent’.

Focus on micro goals: Break your larger goals into smaller, actionable steps and script these daily. This reduces overwhelm and builds momentum.

Reflect and revise: Spend a few minutes every week reviewing your scripts. Update your progress, refine your goals, and celebrate small wins.

Visualise success: After scripting, take a moment to picture yourself achieving the goal. This reinforces the emotional and psychological connection to your aspirations.

Story continues below this ad

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.