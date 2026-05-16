Soha Ali Khan on Kunal Kemmu’s relationship habits: ‘I think it only makes him sleepy’

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Soha Ali Khan does not like to go to sleep in the middle of a fight. “Kunal, on the other hand, can. I think it only makes him sleepy. We did a podcast on sleep, and apparently, men don’t use much of their brains in general. I didn’t say this; the expert said this. There are statistics to back this,” she shared during a recent interview with We Are Yuvaa.
Fights can bring out different shades in partners, and, truth be told, everyone experiences and processes emotions in their own unique way. Rutuja Varade, psychologist, Mpower Aditya Birla Education Trust, believes sleeping over after a fight is not always a sign of avoidance. At times, it may serve as a coping strategy that helps a person relax, manage their emotions, and gain a clearer understanding of the situation before responding.
“In times of conflict, the emotional regions of our brain, particularly the amygdala, become intensely active, triggering our fight-or-flight reaction. At those times, we might say things on the spur of the moment that we do not genuinely mean,” she tells indianexpress.com.
Sometimes, stepping back, resting, or sleeping on the issue can help the nervous system calm down and allow the rational part of the brain to regain control.
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However, Varade says that this should not lead to a recurring pattern of emotional withdrawal or total avoidance. “Healthy conflict resolution is not about avoiding the issue but about recognising how each partner experiences and handles emotions uniquely,” she adds.
According to her, some people require time and quiet to regain their composure, whereas others feel more secure by expressing themselves promptly and emotionally. This is especially true in the case of men, like Soha pointed out.
“Many men are frequently conditioned socially to suppress or steer clear of emotional discussions, while women may tend to express emotions more openly and seek comfort through talking,” Varade says.
However, emotional needs differ from individual to individual and are not solely based on gender, and the healthiest way to approach conflict is through communication:
“A pause during conflict can be healthy if it creates emotional safety and leads to better communication afterward. Because ultimately, the goal is not to avoid conflict, but to handle it with emotional awareness, respect, and understanding,” Varade concluded.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.