Soha Ali Khan on Kunal Kemmu’s relationship habits: ‘I think it only makes him sleepy’

Soha Ali Khan does not like to go to sleep in the middle of a fight. “Kunal, on the other hand, can. I think it only makes him sleepy. We did a podcast on sleep, and apparently, men don’t use much of their brains in general. I didn’t say this; the expert said this. There are statistics to back this,” she shared during a recent interview with We Are Yuvaa.

Fights can bring out different shades in partners, and, truth be told, everyone experiences and processes emotions in their own unique way. Rutuja Varade, psychologist, Mpower Aditya Birla Education Trust, believes sleeping over after a fight is not always a sign of avoidance. At times, it may serve as a coping strategy that helps a person relax, manage their emotions, and gain a clearer understanding of the situation before responding.