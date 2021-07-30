Single Indians interested in building platonic friendships online in 2021, survey finds

Everyone wants to forge meaningful relationships in life, and the pandemic has taught people the value of these relationships — whether a romantic kind, one between family members, or simply one that is platonic in nature.

A recent survey conducted by Bumble — a women-first social networking app — has found that more single Indians are interested in building platonic friendships online in 2021. It probably stems from the fact that staying socially connected physically has become difficult, and people are managing their relationships by staying connected virtually.

Ahead of Friendship Day, the survey has revealed that 28 per cent of single Indians want to build platonic relationships and friendships online, something that they did not wish as much before the pandemic. While Chennai ranks highest with 32 per cent of people harbouring this desire, it is followed by 30 per cent of Mumbaikars and Hyderabadis.

Per the survey, which has been shared with this outlet, this trend — of people trying to make friends online — suggests that meeting another person virtually and in a platonic capacity, has been normalised more than ever before.

It also means that people may just be looking for company, someone to talk to and become friends with, as opposed to nursing desires of sparking something romantic in nature.

Samarpita Samaddar, the communications director of Bumble India, said in a press release: “In the current climate, it is easy to feel isolated, and as we get older the social environments that are set up to help us make friends easily, such as school or colleges, fall away and it can feel harder to meet new people or make new friends. Per our recent study, more people in India are now opening up to finding friends virtually, and Bumble BFF is a great way to meet like-minded people, who are all there with a shared purpose of wanting to connect.”

