“I’ve learned a lot about love with this guy,” Camila Cabello pens heartfelt note on being in love with Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are reportedly in a relationship (Photo: Instagram/camilacabello).

“I’ve learned a lot about love with this guy,” wrote singer Camila Cabello in a heartfelt note for partner Shawn Mendes, known for belting out hits like If I Can’t Have You and Senorita. “It’s not just the happy blissful moments you see in pictures and videos. When you’re in a relationship with someone, it feels like they are this mirror reflecting yourself back to you. I constantly have to confront my fears, my anxieties, my insecurities, my patterns of thinking, my beliefs about life and about myself,” she continues.

Cabello, known for songs like Havana, Liar and Shameless, recently took to Instagram to share her feeling about Mendes and wrote a long post about the ‘force that is love’ and why ‘it’s not as simple as it looks in pictures’.

She continued, “it’s not as simple as it looks in pictures sometimes. Sometimes, it’s messy and uncomfortable and ugly lol. But there’s nothing like the pull, the FORCE that is love, to be the light in the darkness — to be the gravitational pull that gives you the relentless strength to be braver, wiser, and better than you were yesterday.”

Adding that it’s so instinctive for us (humans) to love, “even if our minds try to protect us from it sometimes”, she added, “And to be in love means to choose that person over and over again, to go through the messy stuff with. And that’s way more beautiful and raw and real than perfection.”

“I’m all for being vulnerable on social media because I think only the neatness and perfection of life is shown on here; and that can make us all feel extra lonely and weird! So raise your glass to the messiness and weirdness of being human and the miracle. And the easiness. And the instinct. And the relentless force that is love,” she concluded.

Check out the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello)

Here are some pictures of the couple you cannot miss!

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd