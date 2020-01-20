Signs your partner is being over-the-top while expressing love

Constant attention and bombardment of gifts is a real red flag, say experts. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Constant attention and bombardment of gifts is a real red flag, say experts. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Every couple is different. You may have your own beat to dance on with your partner, which may be different from your friends’. And while filmy romances have spoiled us silly with exaggerated versions of love, some people take great inspiration from it. After all, art only imitates life. But, if you are someone who is averse to mushy love, you may want to step back and examine your relationship. A cheesy, over-the-top partner can ruffle some feathers and make matters cloying. Relationship experts call it ‘love bombing’, which is a classic manipulation technique. Read on.

Lavish gifts

Being gifted something by your partner is a good feeling. But imagine being bombarded with gifts. Imagine walking into your office to find your partner has had delivered five different kinds of flower bouquets! Expensive flight tickets for an exotic vacation, not taking ‘no’ for an answer are some ways to manipulate you into thinking they are too good. Experts say that love bombing is usually done by a person who is a narcissist, meaning they think highly of themselves.

Compliments galore

It is one thing to admire someone, but is a totally different thing to constantly praise them. A love bomber will shower you with compliments like: “I have never met anyone like you”, “I want to spend my life only with you”, “you are perfect as you are”, etc., again and again. While it may not seem obviously harmful, experts say it can be a potential red flag, especially if their words do not match up to their actions.

Constantly trying to engage your partner in a conversation can be toxic, believe relationship experts. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Constantly trying to engage your partner in a conversation can be toxic, believe relationship experts. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Incessant calls and texts

Are they texting, calling and messaging you on different social media platforms all at once? While communication is healthy, constantly trying to engage your partner in a conversation can be toxic and a potential red flag, say experts.

The soul mate connect

They may be trying to convince you that you belong together, and are soul mates, and that this is all ‘God’s plan’. This can be a manipulation technique, especially if you haven’t known them for long.

No sense of boundaries

Suffice to say, they have no sense of boundaries. They may act needy and not respect your personal boundaries. Normally, if you tell your partner to slow down, they ought to respect your wishes and back off. A love bomber, on the other hand, may try to manipulate you into getting what they want by being upset, throwing a tantrum, making you feel guilty, etc.

