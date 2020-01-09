Signs you’re not ready for a relationship

Are you ready for a relationship yet? (Source: Unsplash) Are you ready for a relationship yet? (Source: Unsplash)

Being single can be tiring sometimes, especially when every second person on your social media timeline is either getting engaged or married. The boredom of loneliness can force you swipe right, but for wrong reasons. It is common to feel left out, or miss having companionship or stability, but that does not mean you should jump into a relationship with the next person meet.

There goes a lot of work behind building and sustaining a relationship, and it’s important to know that you are getting into one for the right reasons. After all, love cannot be rushed. So here are some signs that can tell that you’re not ready for a relationship yet.

* Ex reasons – If you want a relationship just because your ex has moved on and you feel being in a new relationship will be the right way to go about it, then check on yourself. Take a step back and rethink your life decisions — you will get your answer.

* Time-consuming – Relationships can’t just happen, and then last for long without any hard work. Giving time and attention can be really taxing if you are often caught between deadlines and endless meetings. And if you don’t have the time or emotion to give someone else, a relationship is not what you want.

* Constant corrections – You do not need to fix or change people in order to be in a relationship with them, as this could annoy the other person and create frustration.

* Date the right person – It is not easy to understand a person in the first meeting. But if you are someone who makes up their mind after the first meeting itself, and often give into traits such as social circle, financial status, physical appearance, then you are not looking for a deep meaning relationship. It might end up being a casual date, which is fine.

* Don’t set goals – Its amazing to see social media flooded with cute couple pictures. But you don’t know what goes behind closed doors. It’s okay to wish for the same level of companionship, but pressuring yourself or your better half to meet those goals might not be a good idea.

* Out of boredom – Maybe you’re starting to feel lonely, but then you need to learn how to love your own self and enjoy your own company instead of going out looking for a partner.

