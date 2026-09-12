Siddharth calls Aditi Rao Hydari his ‘soulmate’: ‘My life would have been rubbish without her’

Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari’s love story has melted hearts online, and while fans have heard the Heeramandi actor’s side of the story in several interviews, Siddharth has now opened up about their relationship in a recent conversation.

“I met Addu because I believe in love and in soulmates. And Addu is my soulmate. If you believe in, if you want a soulmate, you just have to believe in love. The universe is listening. That’s all I have to say, and I thank Addu every day for being born. I can tell you my life would have been rubbish without her. So, I’m very, very grateful,” the Operation Safed Sagar actor told journalist Nayandeep Rakshit.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

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And what did Aditi have to say?

As for Aditi, during a candid conversation with journalist Barkha Dutt at the We The Women event in London, the actor opened up about finding love again after her divorce from Satyadeep Mishra, and how Siddharth created a safe space where she could embrace her most authentic self.

“I have to give a lot of credit to Siddharth for this. Not that I’m discrediting myself. But I’m me, I know where I come from, I know how I’ve been brought up. I wanted to admire another person I didn’t know before I fell in love with him,” Hydari told Dutt.

Sharing that Siddharth is “intrinsically a feminist”, she added, “It’s incredible that I have to bring gender into it. A man who has been brought up so beautifully, in a balanced and lovely way, who is intrinsically a feminist. And when I say feminist, it is important to acknowledge the humanitarian aspect of it. And it is important for it to come from a humanitarian space. Siddharth is someone who encourages dialogue. Who is intelligent, but also very, very sensitive and empathetic.”

Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari were fellow actors. (Source: Instagram/@aditiraohydari) Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari were fellow actors. (Source: Instagram/@aditiraohydari)

On finding love again

Dr Chandni Tugnait, MD (A.M) psychotherapist, founder and director of Gateway of Healing, says that finding love again is not about replacing the past but redefining one’s emotional landscape. It involves an evolved self, one that is aware of personal patterns, past wounds, and what truly makes a relationship fulfilling.

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If you are opening yourself up to the possibility to date again, Dr Tugnait believes you need to do an emotional availability check. Before stepping into a new relationship, an honest self-assessment is crucial. Ask yourself: ‘Am I looking for love out of loneliness, validation, or genuine connection?’ This is essential because rushing into love as a distraction often leads to repeating old patterns.

Past relationships shape how we give and receive love. Hence, it is important that you unlearn and relearn love. “If previous love was conditional, finding love again requires unlearning unhealthy attachment styles and embracing a more secure, fulfilling dynamic,” says Dr Tugnait.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.