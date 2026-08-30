Siddharth explains why he refuses item songs, wife Aditi Rao Hydari reacts: ‘Real hero for a reason’

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth’s fairy tale romance has not just melted hearts, but also set our standards for love pretty high. In a candid chat with journalist Puja Talwar, the Operation Safed Sagar actor shared why he hesitates to do item songs that objectify women.

“If I’m playing a hero, I would like to be a good person. So, I’ve never done item songs where one woman is surrounded by 40 men who can do whatever they want with her. If I’m playing a villain, I can do that… because the villain gets brutally murdered in the end. Then I’m okay with that,” Siddharth shared during the interview.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

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Hydari shared a snippet of this conversation on her Instagram page, captioning the post: “Best boy. Real hero for real…..on screen and off it! ❤️🧿❤️”

Aditi and Siddharth tied the knot in 2024.(Source: Instagram/@worldofsiddharth) Aditi and Siddharth tied the knot in 2024.(Source: Instagram/@worldofsiddharth)

Why respect matters in a relationship

Delnna Rrajesh, a psychotherapist and life coach, says that people frequently equate love with grand gestures, expensive gifts, passionate words or social media displays. Yet, as relationships mature, it is rarely these things that sustain them. More often, it is the quiet, consistent ways in which people choose to show up for one another every single day.

She shares that love is not always experienced through what we say. “It is experienced through what another person consistently feels in our presence. ‘Do they feel respected? Do they feel emotionally safe? Do they feel important enough for us to give them our time?’ Those questions often reveal the true health of a relationship far more accurately than simply asking, ‘Do you love each other?’,” Delnna lists out.

According to her, respect is what protects love once the excitement of a relationship settles into everyday life.

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“Love may bring two people together, but respect determines whether they feel emotionally safe enough to remain connected. Respect is also reflected in how we speak during disagreements, whether we honour each other’s boundaries, whether we acknowledge each other’s dreams, and whether we preserve each other’s dignity even when we are hurt,” she adds.

Ways to strengthen your relationship

Delnna shares some easy ways to make sure your relationship remains robust:

Express appreciation for ordinary efforts, not only extraordinary achievements.

Protect your partner’s dignity, especially during disagreements.

Never use personal vulnerabilities shared in confidence as weapons during arguments.

Regularly ask, “What can I do this week that would help you feel more loved and supported?”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.