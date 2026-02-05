‘When I turned, Andre was behind me’: How Shriya Saran’s Maldives mix-up led her to love; expert on how unplanned moments can deepen bonds

Sometimes, life’s biggest turns come from the smallest mistakes. Actor Shriya Saran recently shared how a wrong booking led her to the right person.

“I had booked the wrong flight. My diving trip was in April, and I went to the Maldives in March. When I landed there, I realised I had made a big mistake. I was alone, and I got to know that evening a beautiful yacht was going south to the Maldives. It had a diving boat, so I went. It was a beautiful sunset. I was standing on the deck, scared because I was all alone and didn’t know anyone. When I turned, Andre (Koscheev) was behind me, that was where we met for the first time,” she recalled.

What began as a chance encounter soon turned into something deeper. “Both of us didn’t know anything about each other, so it was beautiful. We did the dive, and also kept talking, then we started dating. A few months later, he saw my film Drishyam and got very scared, wondering if I was not like that in real life. Then we fell in love,” she added.

But, how do unplanned or unexpected situations create a stronger ground for bonding between two people?

Psychologist Rasshi Gurnani tells indianexpress.com, “Unplanned and unexpected situations often remove the masks people wear in controlled environments, allowing raw emotions and genuine reactions to surface. When two people face these circumstances together, they tap into problem-solving, adaptability, and even humour, creating a sense of trust and solidarity.”

Psychologically, she adds that this activates bonding hormones like oxytocin, strengthening feelings of connection. Sharing these unpredictable moments turns into a joint memory, a story that belongs only to them, which builds intimacy and deepens the relationship.

Does sharing new or adventurous experiences increase the likelihood of forming romantic connections?

Adventurous or novel experiences stimulate the brain’s reward system, releasing dopamine, the same chemical tied to excitement and attraction, mentions Gurnani. When two people share such heightened emotional states, their minds tend to associate the thrill with the person they are with.

She highlights, “This phenomenon, known as misattribution of arousal, increases the likelihood of romantic attachment. The brain codes that adventure not just as an experience but as an experience with someone, making the bond more meaningful and lasting.”

In the early stages of dating, how much does perception influence whether the relationship deepens or not?

In the early stages of dating, perception plays an outsized role. Gurnani notes, “First impressions, shaped by personality, mannerisms, or even professional identity, create mental shortcuts that influence how much effort someone invests in knowing the other person further. If the initial perception is positive, the brain fills in gaps with favorable assumptions, often amplifying attraction.”

However, if the impression is weak or inconsistent, people are less motivated to explore deeper compatibility. “Over time, genuine qualities either confirm or challenge those perceptions, but in the beginning, they act as powerful filters that decide whether a connection will progress into something deeper,” concludes the expert.