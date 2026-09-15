Shreya Ghoshal on making marriage work despite a busy career: ‘I am the absent person in this relationship’

When singer Shreya Ghoshal opened up about her marriage, she was incredibly honest. Because of her demanding schedule, she admitted she isn’t always physically present in the relationship. But her marriage to her husband and childhood sweetheart, Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya, still works, and she isn’t out of luck. According to her, it thrives because of their strong friendship. In the singing reality show Indian Idol Season 15, Ghoshal shared, “Our relationship is based on a strong friendship. He has always been there. Main toh hoti hi nahi hun. (I am never there). I am the absent person in this relationship. I have always been busy in my life. So, understanding, compatibility, friendship, and mutual respect are why our child, Devyaan, came into our lives. Devyaan has changed my life. It is a blessing to have a family like this.”

Let’s explore the intricacies of strong relationships.

Strong relationships are not about constant closeness but consistent care, said Delnna Rrajesh, a psychotherapist. They’re about showing up with presence, even when life pulls you apart. They’re about knowing your partner’s emotional world and tending to it – even from afar.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

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Here are five practical ways to build a marriage that thrives, no matter how busy life gets:

Create a check-in ritual

Have a fixed time in the day, no matter how short, for an undistracted emotional connection. Ask each other: “How are you feeling? What’s on your mind today?” A 10-minute honest conversation can keep resentment from building up.

Practice “micro-presence”

Even when time is short, be fully there.

Communicate your capacity

Don’t just go silent when you’re overwhelmed. Say: “I’m stretched today, but I want us to feel connected. Can we catch up tonight or tomorrow morning?” This builds trust, not distance.

Relationships are all about understanding (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Relationships are all about understanding (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Respect each other’s roles and rhythms

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Your partner may be in a season of giving, while you’re in a season of growing. “That doesn’t mean the relationship is imbalanced. Honour the long game. Support each other’s purpose, not just presence,” said Delnna.

Keep the friendship alive

When everything else feels heavy, let humour, shared memories, inside jokes & playful affection hold you steady. Couples who stay friends can survive anything.

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We must stop equating love with constant availability. “What truly holds relationships together is intentional presence, emotional safety, and mutual growth,” said Delnna.

When there’s “deep respect, flexible communication, and emotional accountability, love doesn’t fade. It expands. What keeps love alive isn’t a perfect life. Two people choose to stay connected, even when life gets messy.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.