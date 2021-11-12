Five ways in which you can show someone more kindness on dating apps

In this age of online dating, it is easy to mask your true, authentic self and present a personality that is unlike yours. But, if you intend to form meaningful relationships, it is important to show people the real you; you can do that by keeping an open mind and being kind.

Ahead of World Kindness Day — an international annual observance on November 13 — dating app Bumble India did a survey, which found that emotional connection (60 per cent) and kindness (55 per cent), followed by empathy (32 per cent) are the top-three priorities for people when it comes to dating someone or choosing a potential partner online.

As such, Bumble India relationship expert Shahzeen Shivdasani shares five acts of kindness to keep in mind when meeting people online. Read on.

1. Respect boundaries

Be patient with people as you get to know them better. If someone has not responded to you, give them time and space to connect with you. They may have other priorities to attend to and this doesn’t immediately translate to them not being interested. Give them the space to respond in their own time and give you their full attention. Respecting someone’s boundaries is vital.

2. Make them feel safe

One of the most important acts of kindness is to make your connection or partner feel safe. Let them know they can be themselves around you. If they’re having a moment of weakness, try not to judge them.

3. Express gratitude

Expressing gratitude when in a relationship or while getting to know someone, goes a long way. Incorporate small gestures like writing a thoughtful note or just a simple ‘thank you’ after a first date. Being kind is an attractive trait.

4. No ghosting

If you have been getting to know someone on a dating app and decide not to know them any further, be kind and straightforward about it. Perhaps you may just want to be friends. Simply disappearing and not communicating can hurt and demotivate others.

5. Be a good listener

If someone is sharing something with you, be empathetic. You can do that by not dismissing the other person. Communication is a two-way street, and relationships only grow when you both feel heard, seen and understood.

