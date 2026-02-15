Shilpa Shetty highlights the need to raise ‘digitally aware, not addicted’ children

Parenting teenagers can often feel like tiptoeing across a minefield—one wrong step and boom! Add social media to the mix, and concerns about keeping young minds safe from inappropriate experiences grow even louder. Shilpa Shetty is the mother of a fourteen-year-old son and a six-year-old daughter, and one of her biggest concerns is ensuring her children have a safe digital experience as they grow up. On the occasion of Safe Internet Day, she shared an Instagram post highlighting the importance of raising “digitally aware children, not digitally addicted children”.

While acknowledging that the internet is a valuable way to learn and connect with the world, she said that balance is especially important for children. According to her, parents’ job is not to ban technology, but to understand what, when, and to what extent is right for children.

In order to do so, she shared some key pointers: “Learn what your kid is coming across and scrolling on the Internet. Speak openly to children, conversation makes perfect understanding. parental controls are important, but trust is more. Monitoring for 16 years is care, not control. It is also important to explain to children that everything online is not right, true or safe,” the actor mentioned in her social media post.

Mehezabin Dordi, clinical psychologist at Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai, agreed with Shilpa Shetty, stating that creating a safer digital environment for young users is important, and tools like restricted content, reminders to take breaks, and better privacy controls can make a real difference at a time when kids are still figuring out their identity and self-worth.

Raising digitally aware kids is a need of the hour (Source: AI) Raising digitally aware kids is a need of the hour (Source: AI)

Why is parental control necessary?

Dr Rahul Chandhok, head of psychiatry at Artemis Lite NFC, New Delhi, believes that parental monitoring provides assurance of security and trust and reduces the mental burden of independently interacting with online sources. “As kids move into adulthood, early exposure to healthier online spaces can help them build a more balanced relationship with social media, protecting them from issues like addiction, depression, and low self-esteem,” he said.

“If kids rely only on platforms to regulate habits, they miss learning how to self-regulate and make mindful choices,” said Dordi. “We don’t want to create dependency or send mixed messages about what is “safe” or “normal,” if those decisions are being made by algorithms that aren’t always transparent or inclusive,” he said.

Kshitija Sawant, University Psychologist-counsellor at Somaiya Vidyavihar University, added that it is essential for educational institutions to teach concepts pertaining to ‘emotional intelligence’ along with academics, not only in English but also in regional languages. “This will not only enable the child to become self-aware but also help them enhance their judgement and decision-making skills — a crucial aspect when it comes to consuming content online,” she told indianexpress.com.

Story continues below this ad

Ultimately, helping children thrive in the digital world means providing more than just protective features. It’s about building their digital literacy, nurturing emotional intelligence, and encouraging open conversations. “Kids need guidance, not just restrictions; and they need adults who will listen, support, and help them build the skills to navigate the online world with confidence,” said Dordi.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.