Shibani Dandekar after second date with Farhan Akhtar: ‘This isn’t working and it’s time to say bye-bye’

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar-Akhtar recently tied the knot in the company of friends and family in a traditional Christian wedding ceremony after months of rumours and speculations about their relationship.

The intimate ceremony was followed by a star-studded wedding bash hosted by the couple’s friend and producer Ritesh Sidhwani.

Recently, in a tell-all interview with Elle magazine for their latest issue, the newly-married couple revealed tidbits from their dating life, friendship, romance, and their relationship.

Farhan shared that it was him who asked Shibani out for coffee. Farhan said that they met “on a show that I was hosting for a TV channel and Shibani was one of the contestants. We always knew about each other but we didn’t really speak that much during that time. And then, post the show, we just stayed in touch over Twitter or Instagram messaging.”

To this, Shibani added that this was “a bit strange for me” as “we hadn’t formed any kind of friendship to even go out for a coffee. But then I thought, why not. He seemed like a really nice guy when we met on the show. So, we went out for a coffee; and it was probably the most awkward date I’ve ever had!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ELLE India (@elleindia)

Elaborating on their first date, Shibani said that they met at a restaurant in Bandra for breakfast. “I didn’t know what to make out of this…was it really a date? Or not? Like who asks someone out in the morning? But nevertheless, we go, we have coffee, and there’s just pin drop silence throughout.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ELLE India (@elleindia)

There were no sparks flying even during their second meeting, a movie-dinner date, about which Shibani said that “we watched the movie and ate the dinner in silence (again). The whole evening didn’t seem easy, organic or free-flowing. I eventually left from his house thinking he’s a nice guy and I did the right thing by giving it a shot again but I don’t think this is working and it’s time to say bye-bye.”

In the interview, Shibani also disclosed what the tattoo she got done for Farhan means: “It’s an F with a star, because Akthar means a star. It was actually an unplanned tattoo and I got it done when we were on a trip with Dolly, Ritesh and some other friends. It was right after we got engaged. We had not announced it to everyone and it was only when this tattoo happened that everyone got to know.”

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!