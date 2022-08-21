Sheryl Sandberg gets married to Tom Bernthal; check out this dreamy picture

More than two years after she announced her engagement with Tom Bernthal — the co-founder and former chief executive officer of consulting firm Kelton Global — Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg is now married.
The 52-year-old chief operating officer of Facebook took to Instagram to make the announcement by sharing a dreamy photograph from the happy occasion, which she captioned “Married”, and added several red heart emojis.
In the photo, Sandberg and Bernthal, 50, held hands and appeared to twirl. The bride looked away from the camera and smiled as she looked upwards. She chose a gorgeous ivory gown with a long train that featured intricate patterns and embellishments, and sheer details.
Sandberg left her hair loose and was complemented by her groom, who wore a black tuxedo and matching black pants. The couple posed in, what appears to be, the woods.
Bernthal also posted the same picture on his Instagram account, in which he wrote, “After both experiencing loss, @sherylsandberg and I weren’t sure we would ever find love again. Over the last three years, we’ve merged our lives and blended our families. Our wedding today was a dream come true.”
In 2015, Sandberg lost her former husband Dave Goldberg — who headed SurveyMonkey — to a treadmill accident. The couple was married for 11 years with two children.
In February 2021, she had written about loss and finding love again with Bernthal. The caption of her Instagram post read, “When I lost Dave in 2015, my whole world turned upside down. I really wasn’t sure I could ever devote my heart to another person like that. But Dave’s brother, Rob, had another idea for me. And everything changed when he introduced me to his good friend, @tom_bernthal.”
The billionaire and philanthropist continued, “With Tom, I learned that option B can be filled with profound joy. Together with our blended family, we have found a new path forward, one filled with so much gratitude and optimism.”
According to a People report, their families played an important part in the wedding ceremony. The couple’s five children — Sandberg has a son and a daughter, and Bernthal has three kids — were members of the bridal party. “It is our wedding as the seven of us,” Bernthal was quoted as telling the publication.
“We keep saying, ‘We’re all getting married’,” Sandberg said.
Interestingly, Rob Goldberg was their co-officiant. He had previously told People that prior to the couple starting to date in 2019, Bernthal had been looking for “someone to build a life with” after his divorce.
When they got engaged in 2020, Bernthal purportedly bought a ring with five hidden diamonds to signify their five children.
