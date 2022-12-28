scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

Shenaz Treasury says she cannot see red flags in relationships: ‘If the guy is always on his phone…’

"Do you know where I got this red dress from? From all the red flags," the actor joked

Shenaz Treasury, Shenaz Treasury news, Shenaz Treasury social media, travel blogger Shenaz Treasury, actor Shenaz Treasury, Shenaz Treasury on relationship mistakes, Shenaz Treasury red flags, Shenaz Treasury love advice, indian express newsShenaz Treasury said she has fallen in love several times! (Photo: Instagram/@shenaztreasury)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Shenaz Treasury shared advice on love. The actor and blogger, who mostly posts travel-related content on social media, telling her fans and followers about some great global destinations, cuisines, best places within the country, smart deals, etc., is not afraid to show her vulnerabilities and follow her heart, either. All of this makes the ‘Delhi Belly‘ actor’s Instagram so relatable and interesting.

Sometime ago, Shenaz posted a video, which was a part of an ‘ask-me-anything’ session, in which she answered questions about love and heartbreak, and making mistakes. The actor — while discussing a statement made by a fan, who apparently said they cannot fall in love again after having fallen for an “unavailable person” — admitted she has “fallen in love more than 23 times” alluding to the fact that it is all right to follow your heart and have an open mind when it comes to feelings and relationships.

ALSO READ |Shenaz Treasury visits world’s only floating post office in Srinagar; know more about it

Shenaz suggested that it is okay to be vulnerable. “You will fall in love again… more than 23 times. I would say 27 [times],” she laughed.

Later, she accepted her own mistakes that she has made in relationships stating that she wears red dresses a lot because in the past, she has managed to ignore red flags in her relationships. ‘Red flag’ refers to a warning or an imminent danger, and in a relationship, it could indicate potential toxic traits of a partner such as hiding things, probably having multiple other relationships while lying about them, generally being dishonest, etc.

ALSO READ |‘I have stable moods; PMS is gone’: Shenaz Treasury opens up about the perks of getting older

“Do you know where I got this red dress from? From all the red flags,” the actor joked. In the video, she wore a classy summery long dress with a V-shaped neck, some frills near the hemline and a long slit. “Do you notice that I wear red a lot? It is because I don’t see the red flags. For example, if the guy is always on his phone, is taking the phone to the bathroom, or is just disappearing for days, I [am] like, ‘Nothing is wrong’. But later, I [find] out he was having an online affair.”

Shenaz’s caption read, “How many times have you fallen in love? Ever made a dress out of a red flag like me?” She also used hashtags like ‘#datingadvice’, ‘#relationship’, ‘#love’, ‘#redflags’.

ALSO READ |Shehnaz Treasury lists down red flags to avoid on dates; experts share insights

It is refreshing to see a celebrity openly talk about their relationship setbacks. It makes the social media space — where most people are obsessed with showing perfection — a little less lonely. Don’t you agree?

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Tee Pe Charcha as Rahul Gandhi braves the cold
Delhi Confidential: Tee Pe Charcha as Rahul Gandhi braves the cold
China, West, G20 Presidency: Opportunities & concerns for India in 2023
China, West, G20 Presidency: Opportunities & concerns for India in 2023
What Govt & RBI did not tell SC: RBI opposed key Govt points for noteban
What Govt & RBI did not tell SC: RBI opposed key Govt points for noteban
Of 2 Russians found dead in Odisha hotel, one was tycoon and Ukraine war ...
Of 2 Russians found dead in Odisha hotel, one was tycoon and Ukraine war ...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-12-2022 at 17:30 IST
Next Story

In this season of countdowns, a list of charismatic creepy crawlies

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

We admire Karisma Kapoor’s ethnic style choices; what about you?
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close