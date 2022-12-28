Shenaz Treasury says she cannot see red flags in relationships: ‘If the guy is always on his phone…’

Shenaz Treasury shared advice on love. The actor and blogger, who mostly posts travel-related content on social media, telling her fans and followers about some great global destinations, cuisines, best places within the country, smart deals, etc., is not afraid to show her vulnerabilities and follow her heart, either. All of this makes the ‘Delhi Belly‘ actor’s Instagram so relatable and interesting.

Sometime ago, Shenaz posted a video, which was a part of an ‘ask-me-anything’ session, in which she answered questions about love and heartbreak, and making mistakes. The actor — while discussing a statement made by a fan, who apparently said they cannot fall in love again after having fallen for an “unavailable person” — admitted she has “fallen in love more than 23 times” alluding to the fact that it is all right to follow your heart and have an open mind when it comes to feelings and relationships.

Shenaz suggested that it is okay to be vulnerable. “You will fall in love again… more than 23 times. I would say 27 [times],” she laughed.

Later, she accepted her own mistakes that she has made in relationships stating that she wears red dresses a lot because in the past, she has managed to ignore red flags in her relationships. ‘Red flag’ refers to a warning or an imminent danger, and in a relationship, it could indicate potential toxic traits of a partner such as hiding things, probably having multiple other relationships while lying about them, generally being dishonest, etc.

“Do you know where I got this red dress from? From all the red flags,” the actor joked. In the video, she wore a classy summery long dress with a V-shaped neck, some frills near the hemline and a long slit. “Do you notice that I wear red a lot? It is because I don’t see the red flags. For example, if the guy is always on his phone, is taking the phone to the bathroom, or is just disappearing for days, I [am] like, ‘Nothing is wrong’. But later, I [find] out he was having an online affair.”

Shenaz’s caption read, “How many times have you fallen in love? Ever made a dress out of a red flag like me?” She also used hashtags like ‘#datingadvice’, ‘#relationship’, ‘#love’, ‘#redflags’.

It is refreshing to see a celebrity openly talk about their relationship setbacks. It makes the social media space — where most people are obsessed with showing perfection — a little less lonely. Don’t you agree?

