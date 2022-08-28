scorecardresearch
Sunday, Aug 28, 2022

Shefali Shah on the biggest ‘red flag’ in a relationship: ‘You don’t realise it, but…’

"In a relationship, you're supposed to feel safe, secure, and accepted," says the 'Darlings' actor

shefali shahShefali Shah gives out relationship advice in a recent interview. (Shefali Shah/Instagram)

Several B-town celebs do not fret when it comes to speaking their mind and creating awareness regarding important subjects. One such notable actor is Shefali Shah who recently pointed out “disrespect” as the biggest contributor to an unhealthy relationship.

Receiving applause for her performance in Darlings, a dark comedy movie on domestic violence, she was asked in an interview as to what’s the biggest “red flag” in a relationship according to her, and she point-blank stated, “Disrespect.”

“Disrespect can start on a very light level of humour. You don’t realise it but it starts as ‘arre voh toh aisa hi karta/karti hai, isko thodhi naa samajh aayega‘ (he/she behaves like this only, it will not make sense to him/her.) But it’s not funny after a point of time,” she says.

Emphasising the toxic dynamics that stem from disrespect, the Delhi Crime actor expressed, “If you want to say something and you’re having to hold it back, then there is a serious problem. If you start thinking that I really want to share something lekin iska reaction hi bura hoga (the reaction to it will be bad only), then there’s a problem. If you’re worried about being yourself — good, bad, or ugly — in front of somebody, then that’s a problem.”

Shefali concluded by sharing that the foundation of a relationship is built on safety, security, and acceptance: “In a relationship, you’re supposed to feel safe, secure, and accepted. You should not be worrying that yeh acha hai lekin jaane do naa, ab kya bolna (it’s good but let’s just let it be.)

