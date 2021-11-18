Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello part ways: Here’s a timeline of their relationship

Singers Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have announced their breakup after dating for over two years. The couple, who often shared pictures with each other on social media, took to Instagram to let their fans know of their decision.

ALSO READ | Camila Cabello pens heartfelt note on being in love with Shawn Mendes

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” the message read.

“We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward — Camila and Shawn,” it added.

Camila and Shawn shared the same message from their respective Instagram stories. (Source: Camila Cabello/Instagram) Camila and Shawn shared the same message from their respective Instagram stories. (Source: Camila Cabello/Instagram)

Here’s a look at their relationship, and a few sweet moments along the way:

The duo’s romance rumours struck after the release of their duet Senorita in 2019. Long time acquaintances, they previously collaborated in 2015 for the breakup song “I Know What You Did Last Summer.”

Camila made their relationship official after she professed her love for Shawn in an Instagram post after the duo won the Collaboration of the Year Award at 2019 American Music Awards.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello)

She wrote, ”love u @shawnmendes thank u for being so there for me yesterday and every other day, u have the most caring and beautiful heart in the world ! thanks to all our fans for voting , we love and appreciate you guys so much and are so thankful for you ❤️”

Shawn shared a similar message after the win, thanking Camila and writing, “also @camila_cabello I admire you so much you unbelievable human being thank you for being you ❤️❤️ we love u guys”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes)

The couple then kept sharing romantic posts over the span of next two years. In fact, Shawn moved to Miami, Florida, to spend most of the Covid-19 lockdown to be with the Cabello family. Here’s a post from the time they shared there:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello)

The couple really did seem content in each others presence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello)

They also celebrated Halloween together in extremely well thought out costumes:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes)

Shawn’s support for Camila has been incredible throughout the relationship, take a look at this post where he congratulated the Cinderella star. “Congratulations my love, I’m so proud of you. I’ve never seen anybody work as hard as you did to show up everyday and be truly professional, kind and authentic. I admire you so much. Such a beautiful movie with a beautiful message 🤍 te amo mi vida,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes)

Recently, the couple appeared together at the MET Gala. Shawn posted a sweet picture addressing Camila as ‘mi reina’ in Spanish, which translates to ‘my queen’ in English.

The pair happily pose for shutterbugs at the MET gala. (Source: Shawn Mendes/Instagram) The pair happily pose for shutterbugs at the MET gala. (Source: Shawn Mendes/Instagram)

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!