‘I don’t want boys in my life’: Shakti Mohan opens up about being cheated on twice, expert on long-term emotional effects of infidelity

Shakti Mohan has emerged as one of the most celebrated choreographers in the film industry. From being a contestant in the reality show Dance India Dance to being a judge for Dance Plus, Shakti has also choreographed for movies like Padmaavat. Recently, the actor-performer opened up about her personal life and why she chose to stay away from relationships.

In a candid conversation with Siddharth Kanan, Shakti shared that she was cheated on twice, which left her traumatised. “I was cheated on in a relationship. I immediately broke up. But my mother told me that he is a nice boy, we had three years of a relationship, and that I should let it go. She told me boys are like this. You accept it. But I told her that I will not accept this in my life. If boys are like this, I don’t want boys in my life,” she said

Further, Shakti revealed that she cried for months after the heartbreak. She also shared that she confronted her partner; however, he refused to admit to his other relationships. “My mother saw me crying for months. I didn’t know the concept of cheating. If someone cheats on you, you can never forget that, and then you doubt everyone,” she added.

Shakti mentioned that her former partner would come to her house every day and seek an apology.

Experts believe that individuals, especially women, often develop distrust toward an entire gender due to infidelity. Dr Rimpa Sarkar, PhD, Director of Sentier Wellness, Mumbai, explained that the mind tries to protect itself from any further heartbreak.

“If one person has caused deep emotional pain, it can feel safer to assume that others like them may do the same. This is not about hatred, but about protection. However, this is usually a temporary emotional response. If it becomes a fixed belief, it can limit the person’s ability to form new and healthy relationships,” Dr Sarkar said.

Long-term emotional effects of infidelity

She further warned of the long-term emotional effects of betrayal in romantic relationships in future. Dr Sarkar stated that betrayal can lead to trust issues, emotional detachment, and fear of vulnerability. Some individuals may become anxious and seek constant reassurance, while others may become avoidant and emotionally distant. It can also affect self-worth, making a person question their judgment and value. If not processed, these patterns can carry into future relationships,” she explained.

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However, Dr Sarkar highlighted that expressing strong reactions, like not wanting boys in life, can provide only temporary relief and validation. “It can help individuals feel seen and understood. However, if the expression becomes repetitive and remains unprocessed,” she said, adding that, “It can reinforce the emotional state rather than resolve it. Over time, it may strengthen emotional walls instead of helping the person move forward.”

The expert recommended coping mechanisms like therapy to work on attachment styles and emotional responses, self-awareness, taking time to get into another relationship, and setting clear boundaries. She also advised to let trust develop gradually rather than forcing it.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.