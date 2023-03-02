Shakira opens up about ‘accepting pain and tolerating frustration’ after split from Gerard Piqué

Shakira, who parted ways with former Spain and Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué in June last year after 11 years together, finally broke silence on her infamous split during an interview with En Punto con Enrique Acevedo. The singer, who shares two children with Piqué, revealed she is focusing on herself as the former footballer moved on with his new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti.

“I’ve always been very emotionally dependent [on men] – I have to confess this. I was in love with love,” the 46-year-old said, adding that she once believed that a woman needed a man to feel complete. “One way or another, I’ve managed to learn it from another perspective and feel that I’ll be fine on my own.”

Emphasising that our struggles make us stronger than ever, Shakira added: “When a woman has to face [hardships] in life, she comes out stronger. When you come out stronger it means you’re learning to recognise your weaknesses and accept your vulnerability.”

Following the breakup, she says that she’s on the way up and has managed to feel enough – something she never thought would happen. “I feel complete — because I feel like I can depend on myself and I have two kids who depend on me. I have to be stronger than a lion. That strength, in order for it to be real and not a façade… it needs to be the result of a great pain. Accepting that pain and tolerating the frustration because there are things in life that don’t turn out the way we want them to.”

Shakira said that when two people part ways, “there are dreams that shatter and we need to pick up the pieces and put them back together ourselves”.

The singer also talked about her recent single “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol 53” which many fans have claimed to be an attack on her ex. To this, Shakira replied, “As Madeleine Albright would say, ‘There is a special place in hell for women who don’t support [women].’”

In June 2023, Shakira and Piqué announced their separation with a joint post saying, “We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy.”

