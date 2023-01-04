Shakira writes about ‘betrayal’, healing wounds while suffering from a ‘heartbreak’; see her post

It is understandably difficult to move on after experiencing loss or any other form of personal tragedy. It takes a lot of effort, time and patience on the part of the griever and also their near and dear ones, who would just want to see them happy. But, it is a known fact that time heals every wound. So, it is just a matter of time that you begin to feel like yourself again and find life to be returning to normalcy.

If, however, you are in the nascent stages of grief, know that you are not alone. Many celebrities experience setbacks every now and then. Among them is the globally-acclaimed Colombian singer Shakira who, after months of staying silent about her separation from longtime partner Gerard Piqué, wrote a rather moving and powerful post on Instagram about bouncing back.

ALSO READ | Shakira and Gerard Piqué announce separation: A timeline of their relationship

While celebrating her first New Year’s as a single mother, the 45-year-old wrote in both Spanish and English that even if someone has been betrayed, they must continue to trust people. “Even if our wounds are still open in this new year, time has a surgeon’s hands,” she wrote, adding: “Even if someone’s betrayed us, we must continue to trust others. When faced with contempt, continue to know your worth. Because there are more good people than indecent ones. More people with empathy than indifference. The ones who leave are fewer than the many who stay by our side.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shakira (@shakira)

The singer — who shares two sons Milan (9) and Sasha (7) with the footballer — concluded her post by writing, “Our tears are not a waste, they water the soil where the future will be born and make us more human, so in the midst of heartbreak we can continue to love.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shakira (@shakira)

It comes months after her public split with the 35-year-old footballer. The couple had issued a joint statement on June 4, 2022, which read, “We regret to confirm that we are separating. We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect.”

ALSO READ | Signs that indicate it is time to end your relationship before the New Year and start afresh

The couple had met in 2010 on the set of the ‘Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)‘ music video. It was the official song of the FIFA World Cup 2010 that was held in South Africa. In a 2020 interview, Shakira had said that since she “wasn’t a soccer fan”, she didn’t know who Piqué was, until she saw the video and found him “cute”.

According to reports, their separation happened because Piqué was purportedly unfaithful.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!