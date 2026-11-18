Growing up, Shah Rukh Khan did not have a house that he could call his own. Hence, the Bollywood icon has always been a “big believer in home”. Recently, while addressing the audience during the launch of Danube Group’s latest luxury project, Shahrukhz, the actor spoke at length about the value of owning a home, not just a place to live in, but where your story begins.

“Home is where you start from. And home is the nicest word in the universe. The word home turns into an emotion. It becomes your identity, your pride and sometimes even becomes your life,” he shared during the event, while launching the collection of luxury penthouses in Dubai, named after him and designed by his wife, Gauri Khan.

“I am somebody who came from a background…my parents died early,” he went on, further sharing, “It is not a sob story. This is how it was. I never had a house. My biggest yearning in life — of course, I love my films, family, work — but the only thing I love more than anything else is to have a house.”

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Khan added that his children often make fun of him whenever he wants to own a house in a new city. “They say, ‘Papa, hum har jagah pe ghar thodi le sakte hai (We can’t buy a house everywhere)’. But I have been fortunate; God has been kind,” he concluded.

SRK and Gauri in Dubai. (Source: Instagram/@teamshahrukhkhan) SRK and Gauri in Dubai. (Source: Instagram/@teamshahrukhkhan)

The psychology behind owning a house

Dr Rimpa Sarkar, clinical psychologist and founder of Sentier Wellness, Mumbai, says that psychologically, owning a house is often about much more than having a physical asset. It represents security, stability, belonging and a sense of having a place in the world that is truly one’s own.

“For many people, a home becomes an anchor in an otherwise uncertain life. It offers continuity, a sense of control and the freedom to create an environment that reflects their identity and personal choices. It can also carry deep emotional meaning because it represents years of effort, achievement and the ability to provide a secure space for oneself and one’s family,” she tells indianexpress.com.

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In Shah Rukh Khan‘s context, Dr Sarkar says that without assuming his personal motivations, owning a home may be understood as “particularly meaningful given his journey from Delhi to Mumbai and his rise in the film industry”.

According to her, a house like Mannat can represent not just professional success, but the “emotional significance of building a place for oneself” in a city where he once arrived with aspirations. It becomes a symbol of belonging, achievement and the journey one has travelled, she adds.

Ultimately, Dr Sarkar concludes that the emotional value of a home is not determined by its size or price, but by what it represents to the person: safety, roots, identity, memories and a sense of having arrived.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.