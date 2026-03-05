‘Shaadi ke baad galti hamesha pati ki hoti hai’: Why Jaideep Ahlawat’s marriage philosophy is a double-edged sword

In a recent interview with mensxpofficial, Jaideep Ahlawat shared his tongue-in-cheek philosophy on marriage. When asked who apologises first in his marriage, Ahlawat laughed and replied, “Arey ye bhi koi baat hai poochne ki. Shaadi ke baad ek cheez humesha pati ki hoti hai, woh hai galti. Chup chaap maango, fataak se.” (After marriage, one thing always belongs to the husband — the mistake. Just apologise quickly and quietly.)

When the interviewer followed up on whether he believes in the popular saying “happy wife, happy life,” Ahlawat quipped, “Yes, jeevan sukhi, nahi toh pitogey.” (Life will be peaceful; otherwise, you’ll suffer.)

‘Happy Wife, Happy Life’

His remarks could resonate with many, said Dr Munia Bhattacharya, Clinical Psychologist at Marengo Asia Hospital, Gurugram, adding, “Humour in marriage can be bonding, but only up to a point. When couples joke about one partner always being wrong, it can feel lighthearted. However, if the pattern becomes real, where one person consistently apologises regardless of the situation, it may create emotional imbalance over time,” says Dr Bhattacharya.

She explains that constantly taking the blame to “keep peace” may prevent authentic communication. “Conflict resolution is not about winning or losing. It is about understanding. If apologies are automatic rather than reflective, the underlying issue often remains unresolved.”

Peace vs. Partnership

The idea of quick apologies for harmony may sound practical, but Dr Bhattacharya cautions against mistaking silence for stability.

“Many couples confuse the absence of conflict with emotional health. Suppressing disagreement can lead to resentment. Healthy marriages allow space for both partners to express discomfort without fear.”

According to her, a balanced relationship requires emotional accountability from both sides. “Equality in marriage does not mean keeping score. It means both partners are willing to introspect, take responsibility, and repair when necessary.”

When humour masks stereotypes

Sayings like “happy wife, happy life” are culturally familiar, but Dr Bhattacharya notes they can subtly reinforce gender roles.

“If we repeatedly portray one partner as the emotional authority and the other as the appeaser, it can shape expectations in unhealthy ways. Marriage thrives on mutual respect, not hierarchy — even a playful one.”

At its core, she says, lasting marital happiness comes from emotional safety. “The strongest predictor of relationship satisfaction is not who apologises first. It is whether both partners feel heard, valued, and respected.”