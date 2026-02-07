‘Shaadi galat ladki se nahi honi chahiye’: How the ‘right partner’ fueled Gurmeet Choudhary’s rise to fame

When Gurmeet Chaudhary discussed how choosing the “right partner” shaped his personal and professional journey, his words resonated. Speaking to Elvish Yadav on his podcast, the actor shared, “Agar ladke ko galat ladki mil jaye, woh kitna bhi talented ho, kitna bhi promising kyu na ho, woh kabhi uss jagah par nahi pahuch sakta. Aaj agar mai yaha par pahucha hun, all because of her, kehte hai na shaadi galat nahi honi chahiye, ladki galat nahi honi chahiye. Mai career mei bahut focused tha, mujhe pata tha mujhe kya karna hai, lekin agar iska support nahi hota… ki ye karna hai aisa nahi karna hai.” (“If a man ends up with the wrong woman, no matter how talented or promising he is, he can never truly reach his potential. If I have reached where I am today, it is all because of her. As they say, your marriage shouldn’t be wrong, your partner shouldn’t be wrong. I was very focused on my career, and I knew what I wanted to do, but without her support—guiding me on what to do and what not to do—it wouldn’t have been possible.”

The idea that love can either fuel ambition or quietly drain it is not new—but it is rarely unpacked beyond motivational soundbites. Does a partner really influence success, or are we overstating their role? And where does support end and control begin?

According to Dr Pavitra Shankar, Associate Consultant–Psychiatry at Aakash Healthcare, the influence of a romantic partner is subtle yet powerful—not because they make decisions for you, but because they shape the emotional environment in which those decisions are made.

“A romantic partner does not choose the career for you,” she explains, “however, a romantic partner strongly influences the environment where the career choices are made.” Emotional support, encouragement during setbacks, and practical help can significantly impact confidence and one’s ability to take risks. “Constant doubt or stress, on the other hand, can drain energy and focus,” she adds.

Over time, this emotional climate begins to matter more than we realise. “It shapes decisions, builds resilience, and creates the willingness to pursue growth,” Dr Shankar says. In this sense, a partner becomes less of a guide and more of a mirror—reflecting belief or doubt back at you during critical moments.

What does a “wrong partner” look like?

Dr Shankar points out that discouragement is usually quiet and gradual.

“It often shows up as questioning ambitions, minimising achievements, or creating conflict during important moments,” she says. This can also manifest as a lack of support for the time, travel, or financial risks that growth often entails. “Rather than opposing directly, subtle discouragement is a steady loss of confidence that quietly limits progress.”

Guidance or control? Knowing the difference

One of the hardest lines to draw in a relationship is between concern and control. Advice can be loving—but it can also be limiting, says Dr Shankar.

“Healthy guidance feels empowering, not restrictive,” Dr Shankar explains. “It invites discussion and respects boundaries.” Even in disagreement, supportive partners allow autonomy. “Healthy guidance supports decision-making and does not try to limit choices.”

Control, however, feels very different. “Subtle control makes a person feel guilt, fear, or dependence,” she says. It narrows options, discourages independent opinions, and leaves the individual feeling “smaller and less strong.”

The emotional cues are often the biggest indicators. If advice consistently leaves someone anxious, guilty, or afraid of disappointing their partner, it may no longer be guidance—it may be control disguised as concern.

Love, success, and the burden of responsibility

In many cultures, especially ours, a spouse is often credited—or blamed—for success and failure. While support is important, Dr Shankar cautions against placing the burden of outcomes on a single person.

“Partners help on a journey, but they do not own the outcomes,” she says. Success, she emphasises, “comes from effort, opportunity, and circumstance—not from sacrifice alone.”

Healthy partnerships share encouragement without turning one person into the reason everything works—or doesn’t. “When all success or all failure is placed on one partner, it becomes heavy,” she explains. Respect, realistic expectations, and personal responsibility are essential to maintaining a supportive rather than burdensome love.